✕ Close Truss and Sunak TalkTV debate suddenly taken off air after big crash

Rishi Sunak is accused of making a U-turn as he promised to temporarily scrap VAT on all domestic fuel if he becomes prime minister.

The move, pitched as a part of the former chancellor’s “winter plan” to tackle inflation and the cost of living crisis, is being slammed as Mr Sunak had voted against it earlier this year saying it would “disproportionately benefit wealthier households”.

While shadow treasury minister Pat McFadden accused him of “acting as his own personal rebuttal unit”, Liberal Democrat Treasury spokesperson Sarah Olney said “this sounds like another Sunak Swindle”.

It comes after the second live head-to-head between Liz Truss and Mr Sunak was cancelled after the debate’s moderator fainted mid-broadcast. The two Tory candidates had been sparring for 30 minutes when there was a loud crash in the studio with The Sun’s Showdown: The Fight for No 10 being abruptly taken off air.

TalkTV, the broadcaster hosting tonight’s debate, confirmed that presenter Kate McCann had fainted.