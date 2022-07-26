Tory leadership – live: Truss-Sunak rows risk return of Nasty Party label, peers warn
Candidates mocked each other’s clothing in fiery debate
Conservative peers have warned personal attacks during the leadership race risks the return of the ‘nasty party’ label for the Tories.
The contest between Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss has resulted in jeers about each other’s outfits and upbringing during last night’s BBC debate, leading to “embarrassing” and divisive politics.
Lord Fowler, who served under Margaret Thatcher, warned that the candidates’ rows will once again give the Tories a reputation of being the “nasty party”- as they were referred to in the 1980s under John Major.
“If I was to advise the Conservative Party to remember one thing it’s that a divided party simply doesn’t get elected,” he said speaking toThe Times.
Lord Maude of Horsham, a formerTory chairman, told BBC Radio 4: “One is obviously going to win the leadership, but if the behaviour of the teams and their language has been uncontrolled, and it has damaged the party’s standing or the way people see the party, then it could end up being a pyrrhic victory.”
Cabinet minister defends Sunak for his ‘robust’ debate approach
Cabinet minister Robert Buckland, who is supporting Rishi Sunak for the Tory leadership, defended the need for “robust debate” in the contest.
The Welsh Secretary told reporters: “There’s this balance to be struck between having a vigorous debate and being sort of almost too polite to each other.
“I think it’s inevitable that you’re going to have candidates disagreeing, and frankly, we need to hear what the arguments are.
“We shouldn’t shy away from robust debate, which is what we’re getting. I think it’s refreshing and good.”
Truss and Sunak to clash again in second head-to-head debate tonight
Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak will clash on TV for a second time in 24 hours after the first head-to-head debate saw the two contenders to be the next prime minister tear strips off each other over their economic plans.
The foreign secretary, who is celebrating her 47th birthday on Tuesday, and the former chancellor will face each other in a TalkTV/Sun event at 6pm, with both sides hoping to learn tactical lessons from the BBC clash on Monday night.
That showdown saw the two rivals for the Tory leadership trash each other’s economic plans, while personal attacks continued with Mr Sunak accused by allies of Ms Truss of “mansplaining” during the debate.
Mr Sunak claimed there is “nothing Conservative” about Ms Truss’s approach to cutting taxes and pumping up borrowing, arguing it would give the party “absolutely no chance” of winning the next election.
Foreign Secretary Ms Truss, in turn, suggested her rival would lead the country into a recession and criticised him for increasing taxes to the “highest rate in 70 years”.
BBC's Faisal Islam says Liz Truss's plan to extend Covid debt would increase not cut taxes
Why are we so obsessed with the cost of Liz Truss's earrings?
“Six whole minutes. Six minutes – a not insubstantial amount of time given the entire Tory leadership TV debate was given 60 – yes, an hour of our lives – and six of those were spent dissecting the price of Liz Truss’s earrings, writes Victoria Richards.
“Forget the cost of living, the NHS or tax cuts – were they from Claire’s Accessories? That’s what the country wants to know, Liz – we demand it! We deserve to know whether your jewellery of choice set you back £4.50 from a high street retailer that it’s impossible to get away from without them basically paying you to take stuff; where the entire experience (as any parent of a pre-teen child will know) is based on going in and getting handed a basket and ‘buying five and getting four free’, or buying one and being begged to take seven more, in different neon hues. And one inexplicably has an avocado on it.”
Opinion: Why are we so obsessed with the cost of Liz Truss’s earrings?
We deserve to know whether your jewellery of choice set you back £4.50 from a high street retailer, Liz
New opinion poll shows Starmer would beat both Truss and Sunak
A new opinion polling has showed that if Liz Truss MP or Rishi Sunak MP were to face Labour’s Sir Keir Starmer MP - neither would win.
The poll showed that 40 per cent of voters would choose Mr Starmer, while 39 per cent would choose Ms Truss.
Against the Labour leader, Mr Sunak only gained 36 per cent of the votes.
Lord Trimble was a ‘courageous man’, Stormont Assembly speaker says
Former Alliance Party leader and Stormont Assembly speaker Lord Alderdice said Lord Trimble took “extraordinary risks” to help deliver the Good Friday Agreement.
The peer told the BBC Good Morning Ulster programme: “He was a courageous man.
“Courage isn’t in standing against your opponents, it is in standing against people from your own part of the community when you know that something different has to be done for the wellbeing of everyone.
“There are many politicians who stick their finger up in the air and see what way the wind is blowing.
“David Trimble wasn’t like that, he tried to work out what was right and what was good and what was the best thing to do for Northern Ireland, for his community, even if it involved risk and sacrifice on his own part.
“Present and future generations in politics and beyond will continue to owe him far more than they ever know.”
Lord Alderdice added: “In terms of politics David Trimble took extraordinary risks with great courage and stuck with it and history will judge him kindly because of that.”
Goverment’s job is to create ‘framework for success’ in pay negotiations
Sir Keir Starmer declined to say whether a Labour government would give public sector workers the inflation-matching pay rises they want, saying the government’s job is to “create the framework for success” in pay negotiations.
The Labour leader told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I completely understand why so many working people with stagnant wages and high prices need to see some movement.
“I support the right to strike but I think the role of government is to facilitate, make sure those negotiations take place to an agreed settlement.
“But what we’re not seeing from this government is a government that’s prepared to lift a finger to make sure we get an outcome.”
Sir Keir also told BBC Breakfast: “An incoming Labour government would put in place stronger employment rights for people from day one in the job...
“Each sector is having separate discussions, and I think we’ve got to let that process play out; that happens every year. What the government needs to do is to provide the framework for a successful outcome because nobody wants disputes.”
