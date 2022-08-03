Tory leadership – latest: Ballot papers delayed over GCHQ’s hacking concerns
Tory members will now receive postal ballots on 11 August that were previously meant to be sent out on Monday
Voting in the Conservative Party leadership race will be delayed by more than a week after GCHQ warned that cyberhackers could meddle with members’ ballots.
The National Cyber Security Centre – the listening post of GCHQ and one of the government’s three intelligence organisations alongside MI5 and MI6 – said there are vulnerabilities in the voting system, The Telegraph reported.
Its general warning did not make specific mention of hostile countries such as China, Iran or Russia – the latter of which the US accused of interfering in its 2020 presidential contest.
But the change of plan means postal ballots will arrive at the addresses of about 160,000 Tory members as late as 11 August, after they were previously meant to be sent out from Monday.
This means that members will have less than a month to return their votes by Friday, 2 September, for counting before Boris Johnson’s successor – foreign secretary Liz Truss or former chancellor Rishi Sunak – will be announced on Monday 5 September.
Truss suffers setback in race for PM with ‘full-fat U-turn’ on regional pay
Liz Truss suffered a setback in her campaign to become prime minister on Tuesday after she abandoned a major policy barely 12 hours after it was launched.
The Tory leadership frontrunner was forced into a U-turn on plans to cut the pay of public sector workers in poorer areas after a revolt from her own party.
Ben Houchen, the Conservative mayor of Tees Valley who is backing her opponent Rishi Sunak, suggested it could be a “dementia tax moment” for Ms Truss – a reference to Theresa May’s disastrous 2017 general election campaign misstep.
Ms Truss tried to blame the media, insisting her proposals to cut the pay of teachers and nurses had been misrepresented.
Read the details in this joint report from Kate Devlin and Ashley Cowburn:
Truss campaign dealt a blow with ‘full-fat U-turn’ over regional pay cuts
Tees Valley mayor Ben Houchen says policy blunder could be ‘dementia tax moment’ for Sunak’s opponent
Labour MP unfairly sacked senior adviser who called him ‘first class idiot’, finds tribunal
A Labour MP unfairly dismissed his aide and ex-girlfriend after she felt “marginalised and isolated” in the months leading up to her losing her job, a tribunal has found.
Elaina Cohen accused Birmingham Perry Barr MP Khalid Mahmood of sacking her after she raised concerns with him under whistleblowing regulations about a fellow staffer who she claimed was a “criminal abuser”.
Mr Mahmood maintained Ms Cohen was instead fired for breaking protocols of parliamentary office and sending him “derogatory” and “offensive” emails, one of which described him as a “first class idiot”, which was forwarded to Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer.
Following a six-day hearing in London in May, the tribunal found Ms Cohen was unfairly dismissed.
Read the details in this report from Isobel Frodsham:
Labour MP unfairly sacked senior adviser who called him ‘first class idiot’
Khalid Mahmood sacked ex-girlfriend Elaina Cohen after she sent him “derogatory” and “offensive” emails
Ballot delay gives Sunak time before votes cast as Truss open up 34-point lead in poll
Rishi Sunak appears to have lost ground in the Tory leadership race but a reported ballot delivery delay over security concerns could give him more time to make an impression before votes are cast.
A YouGov poll puts Liz Truss well ahead of Mr Sunak in support from party members, with her lead increasing to 34 points.
Despite the ex-chancellor having secured the backing of significantly more Tory MPs in the early stages of the contest, the deciding ballots are being sent out this week to the more staunchly right-wing party faithful, who have long favoured the foreign secretary.
New polling by YouGov now suggests that 60 per cent of Tory members intend to choose Ms Truss to replace Boris Johnson as prime minister – compared to just 26 per cent who want Mr Sunak in Downing Street.
More in this report from Andy Gregory:
Liz Truss opens up 34-point lead over Rishi Sunak in new poll
Some 60 per cent of members intend to vote for foreign secretary, YouGov finds in survey conducted largely prior to her U-turn fiasco
Voting delay in Tory leadership contest after GCHQ raises hacking warning
The Conservative Party leadership race will observe about a week of delay in voting after GCHQ warned about potential vulnerabilities in the voting system.
In the general warning, it did not make any specific mention of the hostile countries such as China, Iran or Russia, that could be accused of meddling with the member’s ballot.
But the change of plan means postal ballots will arrive at the addresses of about 160,000 Tory members as late as 11 August, after they were previously meant to be sent out from Monday.
My colleague Lamiat Sabin has more:
Voting in Tory leadership contest delayed after GCHQ hacking warning
About 160,000 members of the Conservative Party will also no longer be allowed to change their votes
Welcome to the UK politics blog for 3 August 2022 where we provide you with the latest on the Tory leadership contest.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies