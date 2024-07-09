Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

The Labour government has ditched the phrase “levelling up” as Sir Keir Starmer met with England’s metro mayors.

Secretary of state Angela Rayner said Labour will govern in the nation’s interest, without gimmicks and slogans.

“A government of public service means fixing the fundamentals to deliver for the British people,” she said.

Senior Tories Suella Braverman , Jacob Rees-Mogg and Lord Frost are today at a Popular Conservatism, “PopCon”, post-election event, with the Tory’s election defeat at the top of the agenda.

Also among the speakers was historian David Starkey, who said it was “deranged” that a Conservative prime minister, David Cameron, cited enabling same-sex marriage as his greatest achievement.

Ahead of today’s event, Ms Braverman sparked a backlash as she criticised recent Tory governments’ records on LGBT+ issues, describing government buildings flying rainbow flags as “occupied territory”.

Former PM Tony Blair today painted a gloomy picture of the UK’s finances as he delivered a speech at the Tony Blair Institute’s Future of Britain conference.

He warned that, unless the country improves growth and productivity, and drives value and efficiency through public spending, it will become “much poorer”.