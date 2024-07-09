Rayner ditches ‘levelling up’ slogan as Braverman takes swipe at LGBT+ community – live
While Keir Starmer’s government begins its work, Suella Braverman and Jacob Rees-Mogg are among the Tories dissecting the landslide election result at a Popular Conservatism event
Louise Thomas
The Labour government has ditched the phrase “levelling up” as Sir Keir Starmer met with England’s metro mayors.
Secretary of state Angela Rayner said Labour will govern in the nation’s interest, without gimmicks and slogans.
“A government of public service means fixing the fundamentals to deliver for the British people,” she said.
Senior Tories Suella Braverman, Jacob Rees-Mogg and Lord Frost are today at a Popular Conservatism, “PopCon”, post-election event, with the Tory’s election defeat at the top of the agenda.
Also among the speakers was historian David Starkey, who said it was “deranged” that a Conservative prime minister, David Cameron, cited enabling same-sex marriage as his greatest achievement.
Ahead of today’s event, Ms Braverman sparked a backlash as she criticised recent Tory governments’ records on LGBT+ issues, describing government buildings flying rainbow flags as “occupied territory”.
Former PM Tony Blair today painted a gloomy picture of the UK’s finances as he delivered a speech at the Tony Blair Institute’s Future of Britain conference.
He warned that, unless the country improves growth and productivity, and drives value and efficiency through public spending, it will become “much poorer”.
There will be 411 MPs representing Labour thanks to their landslide win, while the Conservatives form the opposition with 121 seats.
The Liberal Democrats take 72 seats in the Commons, with the SNP on nine, Reform UK on five and the Green Party on four.
‘Levelling up’ to be axed from ministry name
Deputy prime minister Angela Rayner has confirmed the words “levelling up” are to be removed from the name of the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government.
It was renamed the Department of Levelling Up, Housing and Communities by Boris Johnson’s government.
Writing on X, formerly Twitter, Ms Rayner said: “A Government of public service means fixing the fundamentals to deliver for the British people.
“No more gimmicks and slogans, but the hard yards of governing in the national interest.
“The department I lead will be the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government.”
Housing minister Jim McMahon had earlier told broadcasters the slogan had been “Tippexed” out of the department’s name.
In pictures: Prime minister meets regional mayors
Andy Burnham: ‘Starmer keen to support growth in whole of England'
Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham has said Sir Keir Starmer is “showing his intent to get growth going in all parts of England”.
Mr Burnham told BBC Breakfast after a meeting with the new Prime Minister: “You had mayors representing more than half of the population of England and we’ve all said to the Prime Minister and the Deputy Prime Minister that we’re just ready now to deliver for them.”
Wes Streeting ‘optimistic’ ahead of pay talks with junior doctors
The Health Secretary has said he is “optimistic” ahead of talks with junior doctors aimed at ending their long-running dispute over pay.
Wes Streeting said the talks mark an “important reset moment” in relations between the Government and junior doctors in England.
Medics from the British Medical Association (BMA) are to meet Department of Health and Social Care officials on Tuesday afternoon to start discussions with a view to ending strikes which have been causing widespread disruption across the health service.
Speaking at the Tony Blair Institute’s Future of Britain Conference 2024, Mr Streeting said: “I’m seeing the junior doctors this afternoon, they are coming into the Department of Health. I know they’re coming in not just from my diary, but from the army of cameras and journalists currently stationed outside the department.”
Asked if he was optimistic about the talks, he said: “Optimistic? Yes.
“This is an important reset moment in the relationship between junior doctors and their Government.”
‘From the ashes of the disaster grow the roses of success’ - Rees-Mogg
Sir Jacob calls on the audience to recognise there is value in conservatism, and that the party can reinvent itself and come back from the position opppostion.
He finishes by saying: “So ladies and gentlemen, I don’t say go back to your constituencies and prepare for government, I say go back to your constituences and put ashes on your roses because from the ashes of the disaster grow the roses of success.”
Tory members must hold vote in leadership content - Rees-Mogg
Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg addresses speculation that Tory memebrs could lose their vote in an upcoming party leadership vote.
He says: “If any of you belong to Conservative associations, bear in mind that rule can only be changed if Conservative association chairmen agree to it.
“Do you want me to tell you how hanging, drawing and quartering takes place because that is what you should do to your association chairmen if he or she even thinks of voting to take away your vote.
“Democracy must never be rolled back and the idea that the MPs are so wise and know better than our members, well, look who they gave us and look who the members gave us. I am with the members every time.”
‘We mustn’t pretend that election wasn’t a disaster’ - Rees-Mogg
Turning to the election result, Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg says it was an “alarm bell” and a “reminder” against “the arrogance of presumption that we thought we had a devine right to rule and a devine right to certain voters”.
“We didn’t,” he adds.
“We mustn’t pretend that election wasn’t a disaster,” he says.
“We thought our core vote had nowhere else to go.... they did,” he says.
“And we cannot just assume that the pendulum will swing back to us or the Reform voters will suddenly repent,” he says, before adding “we need to win them over one way or another”.
‘Deeply shameful’ - Rees-Mogg describes Tory government’s dealing of constitutional pillar
As Sir Jacob runs through the pillars fo the constitution as he assesses where the Tory government went wrong during its term ahead of the election, he turns to the right of property.
He says: “The rights of property we were trampling over at the end of the last conservative government, which was deeply shameful and I opposed every effort to trample on the rights of property and enter into free contract.”
