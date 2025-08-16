Starmer speaks with Trump after president’s Ukraine ceasefire talks with Putin

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer has spoken with Donald Trump on the phone after the US president’s highly-anticipated summit with Vladimir Putin ended without a ceasefire deal or an agreement on pausing Moscow’s war in Ukraine.

In a statement on Saturday morning, Downing Street said the prime minister joined a call with the US president and Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky as well as other European leaders in the wake of the talks.

After nearly three hours of negotiations with his Russian counterpart at a military base in Anchorage, Alaska, the two leaders confirmed that no deal had been reached, with Mr Trump adding that “we didn’t get there” on one of the “most significant” sticking points.

open image in gallery Sir Keir Starmer and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky met on Thursday ahead of the talks ( PA Wire )

However - in a brief media appearance where they offered little detail and refused to take questions from reporters - Mr Trump said “some great progress” was made with “many points” agreed and “very few” remaining.

Meanwhile, Mr Putin said the negotiations were “held in a constructive atmosphere” and suggested they meet again in Moscow - a suggestion which is likely to spark concern from those fearing the US president could capitulate to Russia’s demands.

In a call after the summit, Sir Keir and Mr Zelensky spoke with the US president alongside leaders from Italy, France, Finland, Germany and Poland, as well as Nato’s Mark Rutte, and Ursula von der Leyen of the European Commission.

Sir Keir is due to speak again with European leaders this morning.

It comes after the UK defence secretary on Friday denied that Britain’s approach to the war in Ukraine was to “watch and wait” as the talks took place, saying that the UK’s role is to “lead the charge” on both “intensive diplomacy” and on military aid to Ukraine “so that we don’t jeopardise the peace by forgetting about the current war”.

John Healey also reiterated that British and other allied troops are “ready to act from day one” in the event of a ceasefire.

The UK has promised to put a “reassurance force” in Ukraine in the event that a peace deal is struck. However, there have been reports in recent days that this force will be scaled back from the 30,000 strong force that had originally been floated.

Concerns linger over the prospect of Kyiv being excluded from negotiations over its own future, and pressured to cede territory, after the US leader previously suggested any agreement may need to involve “swapping of land”.

But in a sign of progress, Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday announced he will travel to Washington for a meeting with Donald Trump on Monday after speaking to his US counterpart for an hour after the Alaska peace talks came to an end.

“I plan to discuss all the details regarding the end of the killings, the end of the war with President Trump in Washington on Monday. Grateful for the invitation,” Mr Zelensky said.

open image in gallery Trump met with Putin for nearly three hours on Friday at a U.S. military base in Anchorage, Alaska ( Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images )

On Thursday, Mr Trump suggested European leaders could be invited to a second meeting if Friday’s summit is a success.

On the same day, Sir Keir met with the Ukrainian leader and the pair expressed cautious optimism about the prospect of a truce “as long as Putin takes action to prove he is serious” about ending the war, a Downing Street statement said.

However, the failure to make progress today may have dashed hopes of making progress with the Russian president.