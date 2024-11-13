Home buyers could typically save over £40,000 by purchasing a ‘fixer-upper’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Home buyers could typically save more than £40,000 by purchasing a “fixer-upper” property, according to analysis.

The average asking price of a fixer-upper home is £327,224, which is £44,634 less than the £371,858 typical price tag for a home in Britain, Rightmove said.

Rental prices have surged by 61% over the past decade, which could prompt renters to consider more affordable properties in need of refurbishment as a pathway to ownership, the website suggested.

Consumer research by Rightmove among more than 34,000 potential home movers in October showed that more than two-thirds (68%) of renters would take on fixer-uppers to help them buy a home, compared with just over half (54%) of existing homeowners.

Wales is a fixer-upper hotspot, the analysis found, with 4.2% of homes listed for sale in Ceredigion, 3.0% in Carmarthenshire and Denbighshire, 2.6% in Bridgend and 2.5% in Merthyr Tydfil needing renovations.

Lincoln in the East Midlands is another hotspot, with 3.7% of properties for sale being renovation projects, the research found.

Tackling a renovation project could be a more affordable way to get on the ladder Tim Bannister, Rightmove

Gloucester, Hastings, Slough and Luton were also listed as top locations to find homes in need of a makeover.

Rightmove looked at a range of terms in property listings to define fixer-upper properties, such as “renovation required,” or “in need of upgrades”, or “dilapidated”.

Tim Bannister, Rightmove’s property expert said: “Tackling a renovation project could be a more affordable way to get on the ladder and to make a space your own.

“While they do require time and planning, many find the process worthwhile, as it can offer both financial benefits and the satisfaction of creating a home that truly fits their needs.”