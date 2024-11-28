Taoiseach urges public to consider government formation when voting

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The Taoiseach has said he wants the public to consider who will form a “stable government” when they are voting, asking whether the country would want to have “50 or 60” independent TDs in the Dail.

Simon Harris said it is not his place to tell people who to transfer their vote to but urged them to consider the make-up of the government after the election.

The public will go to the polls on Friday, and decide the political landscape for the next few years.

I am also very conscious that, when the election is over ... it is important that a stable government can be formed Fine Gael leader Simon Harris

Speaking to the PA news agency on Thursday, Mr Harris said: “The point I am making is… of course I am asking people to vote for my party, to vote Fine Gael, and in the areas where we are running more than one candidate to continue your vote for the rest of the Fine Gael candidates.

“But I am also very conscious that, when the election is over, whatever people decide is the decision, it is important that a stable government can be formed, and I have been making the point to people that my party has shown the ability to work well with other parties and I’m hoping that people would transfer their votes to other parties.

“There has been many good independent TDs in this country – I don’t make a pejorative comment at all in relation to any independent TD – but I do make the point, do we want to make up the Dail with 40 or 50, 60 independent TDs and how do we form a stable government if that is the backdrop?

“That is very much the point I am making. I am not going to tell people – it is not my place – as to who to transfer to, but I would hope people would consider, in their vote, who you would form a government at the end of all of this.”

The latest opinion poll ahead of Friday’s General Election shows the country’s three largestparties remain in a tight race.

The Red C-Business Post survey shows support for Fianna Fail unchanged at 21%, only slightly ahead of its coalition partner, Fine Gael, which is down two percentage points at 20% and now neck and neck with the largest opposition party, Sinn Fein, which has gained two.

Earlier, Mr Harris said there are too many young adults living at home with their parents.

“I meet them right across the country and know they want to move out and buy their own home. And that is why we are prioritising 303,000 more homes, 40 billion euro investment in housing.

“But it is also the reason why we are refusing to pull the rug from under first-time buyers.

“The Help to Buy scheme may not be perfect, the First Home scheme may not be perfect, but it has helped so many thousands of people and we are committed to keeping that for the next five years.”

Earlier, Mr Harris was asked on Newstalk’s Pat Kenny show about an apparent drop in his party’s support in the opinion polls.

He said it is down to “a couple of things”, including that he has “had to rejuvenate my party in real time”.

He added: “I feel really good about tomorrow, I feel really hopeful about tomorrow, that people will lend us their votes so that I can continue my job as Taoiseach and so that we can really put together a stable government for the next five years.”