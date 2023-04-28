Tom Cruise and Winnie the Pooh to feature during Coronation Concert

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tom Cruise, Winnie the Pooh and Dame Joan Collins will feature during the Coronation Concert celebrating the crowning of the King and Queen Consort.

Alongside Sir Tom Jones, adventurer Bear Grylls and former Strictly Come Dancing professional Oti Mabuse, they will appear in a series of pre-recorded sketches revealing little known facts about the monarch.

The inclusion of Hollywood star Cruise, who has enjoyed a long-standing relationship with the royal family, and beloved literary figure Winnie the Pooh in the segment could create a moment to match that of the Platinum Party At The Palace, where the late Queen shared tea with Paddington Bear.

Music acts Paloma Faith, Olly Murs, veteran rock guitarist Steve Winwood, Nicole Scherzinger of The Pussycat Dolls and Chinese pianist Lang Lang have also been added to the line-up.

Also among the new additions are Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage, DJ Pete Tong with his Ibiza Classics project, and winner of The Piano TV talent show, Lucy.

Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor will also deliver a spoken-word performance.

They join a billing that already includes Take That, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, plus classical acts including Andrea Bocelli and Welsh bass-baritone Sir Bryn Terfel.

The event on May 7 in the grounds of Windsor Castle will be in front of a crowd of 20,000 members of the public and invited guests and will be broadcast across BBC television and radio stations.

Winwood, a veteran of the blues rock scene who played in the Spencer Davis Group, Traffic and Blind Faith, will sing alongside the Commonwealth virtual choir, featuring choirs and individuals from over 40 Commonwealth countries.

The 74-year-old said: “I was alive and just about remember the Coronation of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and I, together with millions and millions of other people all around the globe, am a lifelong monarchist.

“So to be included in the Coronation celebrations of Their Majesties King Charles and Queen Camilla is for me a lifetime achievement for which I’m extremely humbled and honoured.”

The performance will be introduced by an “uplifting” spoken-word piece from Bollywood actress Kapoor.

She said: “I am honoured to join the Commonwealth virtual choir, celebrating His Majesty’s love for music and art.

“It’s a momentous occasion that signifies a commitment to a positive, inclusive, and optimistic future for the United Kingdom, with the choir’s music paying tribute to the royal legacy and promoting unity, peace, and joy.”

TV presenter and singer Murs added: “It’s such an honour to be asked to perform for King Charles’ Coronation concert at such an iconic castle.

“An event that will go down in history, and one I’ll be proud to tell my kids about one day.”

Kate Phillips, BBC director of unscripted, said, “I’m delighted that even more world-class names have joined the line-up for the Coronation Concert, broadcast live across the BBC.

“Against the stunning backdrop of Windsor Castle, it’s going to be a jam-packed evening of memorable moments, that Their Majesties and everyone in the UK can enjoy.”

The concert will take place in the grounds of Windsor Castle and will be broadcast on BBC One and iPlayer, as well as BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds.