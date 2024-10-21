In Pictures: St Andrews’ students soap up the fun of Raisin Monday

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Students gathered at the University of St Andrews in Fife to take part in the annual Raisin Monday foam fight.

It is a tradition at the Scottish university and attracts scores of students and onlookers.

As part of Raisin Week, the university runs a mentoring scheme where freshers are adopted as “children” by older students, who act as their “parents”.

The tradition is intended to help freshers meet new people and settle in.

Raisin Week is so called because “children” traditionally gave their academic “parents” a pound of raisins as a thank you for welcoming them.