In Pictures: St Andrews’ students soap up the fun of Raisin Monday

University students doused each other with shaving foam as part of traditional celebrations to welcome new undergraduates.

PA Reporters
Monday 21 October 2024 16:27
Students enjoying the traditional Raisin Monday foam fight at the University of St Andrews (Jane Barlow/PA)
Students enjoying the traditional Raisin Monday foam fight at the University of St Andrews (Jane Barlow/PA) (PA Wire)

Students gathered at the University of St Andrews in Fife to take part in the annual Raisin Monday foam fight.

It is a tradition at the Scottish university and attracts scores of students and onlookers.

As part of Raisin Week, the university runs a mentoring scheme where freshers are adopted as “children” by older students, who act as their “parents”.

The tradition is intended to help freshers meet new people and settle in.

Raisin Week is so called because “children” traditionally gave their academic “parents” a pound of raisins as a thank you for welcoming them.

