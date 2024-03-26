Cargo ship warned it had ‘lost control’ moments before Baltimore Key Bridge collision

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The container ship that crashed into a Baltimore bridge and caused cars to tumble into the freezing Patapsco River warned it had lost control as it was leaving the port.

Crew onboard the Singapore vessel Dali had reportedly notified Maryland officials that they had lost propulsion, shortly before they crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge.

“The vessel notified MD Department of Transportation (MDOT) that they had lost control of the vessel and a collision with the bridge was possible,” ABC News reported.

The report by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency added: “The vessel struck the bridge causing a complete collapse.”

Two people have been rescued from the waters, with one in critical condition, while a desperate search is currently underway for at least seven people who remain missing.

A view of the bridge and debris in the Patapsco River (REUTERS)

Kevin Cartwright, the spokesperson for Baltimore City Fire Department, said that as many as 20 people could be in the river along with “numerous vehicles, and possibly a tractor-trailer or a vehicle as large as a tractor-trailer, (that) went into the river.”

“This is a mass-casualty, multi-agency event,” he said. “This operation is going to extend for many days.”

Dramatic videos show the 1.6mile long bridge crumpling into the water shortly after 1.30am, with the headlights of vehicles seen in the footage as it collapsed.

