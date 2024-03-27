Rebuidling the Baltimore Key Bridge after its collapse is “not a small feat” and will take “years”, a professor of structural engineering has said.

Professor Leroy Gardner told Sky News: “Phase one is the search and rescue. They will then be looking to clear the route for ships to use the port.

“Designing a new structure is not a small feat. It is a big structure and not many teams can design that sort of thing.

Six construction workers who were on the bridge as it tumbled into the water are presumed dead.

The incident happened after a cargo ship crashed into the structure in the early hours of Tuesday morning (26 March).