Behind the scenes at the first debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump, the buzzy atmosphere of the spin room descended into horror-struck silence within a first few minutes of the president opening his mouth.

With no audience allowed in the Atlanta CNN TV studio where Biden and Trump were debating in the same room for the first time in four years, reporters and campaign surrogates were confined to a basketball arena across the street that serves as the home of Georgia Tech’s Yellowjackets. The debate was broadcast on the gigantic scoreboard screen, and TVs dotted throughout.

The 46th president, the oldest man to ever serve as America’s commander-in-chief, started the debate sounding hoarse, and looking every day of his 81 years.

Biden began answering a question about inflation from CNN moderators, Jake Tapper and Dana Bash, and ended up talking about Trump’s handling of the Covid pandemic.

It didn’t go well.

Rep Byron Donalds speaks to reporters after the first 2024 presidential debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump ( The Independent / Andrew Feinberg )

While Trump was his usual bombastic self, lying with impunity, Biden struggled to get through what were obviously canned recitations, failing in attempts to rattle off complex facts without stuttering or losing his train of thought while doing so.

“I come from Scranton, Pennsylvania. I come of household where the kitchen table – if things weren’t able to be met during the month, was a problem. Price of eggs, the price of gas, the price of housing, the price of a whole range of things,” he said.

“That’s why I’m working so hard to make sure I deal with those problems, and we’re going to make sure that we have reduced the price of housing. We’re going to make sure we build two million new units. We’re going to make sure we cap rents, so corporate greed can’t take over. The combination of what I was left with and corporate greed are the reason why we’re in this problem right now.”

Former HUD Secretary Ben Carson speaks with reporters after the first debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump ( The Independent / Andrew Feinberg )

Biden was attempting to draw a contrast between his record and Trump’s tumultuous four years in office, but his halting delivery was getting in the way — and worse, was validating the concerns of all the critics who’ve claimed that he’s simply too old to handle the world’s toughest job.

Fifteen minutes in, he finally began landing blows, at one point hitting Trump as a “sucker” and “loser” after he claimed to have done more to help injured veterans than Biden, who earlier this year signed the largest veterans aid bill to pass Congress in decades. He also took aim at Trump’s status as a convicted felon, his anti-NATO isolationism, and the ex-president’s frequent and blatant lies about the legal cases he faces in three other state and federal courts.

A close confidante of the president, who assisted with his debate prep for the past week, replied to a query from The Independent about Biden’s early stumbles by pointing out that he was starting to hit back hard.

Senator Lindsey Graham speaks after the first presidential debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump ( The Independent / Andrew Feinberg )

Biden did hit back, but just as often he continued to stumble as he tried juggling defending his record with going on the attack against Trump.

One former prominent TV commentator in the spin room, got up from their seat and start pacing back and forth. Biden aides and surrogates, who had been in communication throughout the day, fell silent, one by one.

By the time the cameras stopped rolling and the debate was over, 90 minutes later, a whole team of Trump surrogates flooded onto the spin room floor, including multiple Republicans vying for the ex-president’s favor as he seeks a new vice presidential pick.

All of them were eager to tell reporters how Biden’s performance had telegraphed weakness on the world stage and confidently declare that Biden had won.

By contrast, the Biden surrogates were nowhere to be found.

While some of the assembled press were interested in what the Republicans had to say, the vast majority were looking for Biden’s backers to defend his performance amid calls from some corners for the president to drop out of the race.

Finally, they came out as a group, grim-faced to face a wave of reporters, producers and videographers at the far end of the spin room. Their sudden appearance led to a comically packed scrum, with your correspondent being crushed between an NBC reporter, a Biden spokesperson and the sitting governor of California, Gavin Newsom.

As I struggled to breathe, I held up a recorder to capture their words as they recited their talking points.

Rep Jasmine Crockett speaks as Senator Raphael Warnock and California Governor Gavin Newsom look on after the first debate of 2024 between Joe Biden and Donald Trump ( The Independent / Andrew Feinberg )

Biden campaign communications director Michael Tyler said viewers saw in the president’s performance “a very clear contrast” and “a very clear choice in this election”.

He also said Trump had “took the stage and lied the entire night, grew increasingly unhinged throughout the night and reminded the American people by the end of the debate exactly why they fired him in the first place four years ago.”

Newsom, who for months has been alleged to be positioning himself as waiting in the wings when Biden withdraws, echoed other surrogates’ talking points about how Biden had put in a substantive performance that beat Trump’s emphasis on style.

“I’m a little old fashioned. I care about I care about policy. I care about facts,” he said.

As campaign aides shouted down reporters who attempted to ask him if he’d step in as Biden’s replacement if called on, Newsom said he was “very proud” of the president’s performance.

He also vehemently denied that he would even consider stepping in were Biden to be removed or step down.

“I would never turn my back on President Biden,” he said.

“I don't know a Democrat in my party that would do so. And especially after tonight, we have his back.”