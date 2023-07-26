Bronny James cardiac arrest – latest: LeBron thanks son’s doctors as Elon Musk pushes anti-vax conspiracy
Bronny was released from an intensive care unit after treatment and is currently in stable condition
LeBron James’ son, Bronny, was rushed to hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest during a basketball workout on Monday, according to reports.
The rising basketball star suffered the cardiac incident during practice at USC on Monday, according to TMZ. He was rushed to the hospital, but has since been released from an intensive care unit and is reportedly in stable condition.
Bronny, 18, has committed to playing for the USC Trojans beginning next season. He is expected to be drafted into the NBA within the next few years.
“Yesterday while practising, Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest. Medical staff were able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital,” a James family spokesperson told TMZ. “He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU. We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information.”
Bronny was taken by ambulance from USC’s Galen Center, where the school’s basketball team plays and practices, after a 911 call was reportedly made at 9.26am Monday.
'No association' between Covid jab and actual cardiac arrest
I mentioned before that myocarditis is a very different thing to an actual cardiac arrest. Here's a study illustrating that difference.
Other research has found that Myocarditis, which is a heart problem caused by inflammation of the heart muscles, is indeed slightly more likely following the Covid jab (although still very rare in absolute terms).
However, an article published in the American Heart Association's academic journal Circulation this April found no association between cardiac arrests outside of hospital and Covid-19 vaccination.
Indeed, as Mike Finger, a sports columnist for the San Antonio Express-News, pointed out on Tuesday, Wikipedia's list of "notable cases" of sudden cardiac deaths among athletes has more than a hundred entries, and dates back to 1906.
Elon Musk slammed for pushing anti-vax conspiracy in response to LeBron James’ son Bronny suffering cardiac arrest
When replying to a news story about how Lebron James’ son Bronny suffered from cardiac arrest, Elon Musk suggested the medical emergency could have been linked to the Covid-19 vaccine.
He tweeted, “We cannot ascribe everything to the vaccine, but, by the same token, we cannot ascribe nothing. Myocarditis is a known side-effect. The only question is whether it is rare or common.”
Yale School of Medicine wrote on its website that myocarditis, or swelling of the heart muscle, “is a rare side effect of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, which have been used with great success as protection against the SARS CoV-2 virus and its variants.”
The 18-year-old son of the basketball superstar was rushed to hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest during a basketball workout on Monday.
Bronny’s incident is second for USC in two years
Bronny is the second USC basketball player in two years to experience a cardiac event during a practice.
On 1 July last year, another member of the university’s Trojans basketball team suffered a sudden cardiac arrest while working out at the Galen Centre.
"I just got super dizzy out of nowhere," Vincent Iwuchukwu later said about the incident. "I was about to drink my water, and I was like, 'Bro, I'm so dizzy'. And bam – that's all I remembered."
At the time, he didn't realise how serious the situation was. As USC Trojans assistant coach Eric Mobley shouted "get up, Vince! Don't die on me!", the young player thought to himself: "Don't die on me? What does he mean don't die?"
Mr Iwuchukwu did not die, and spent a few days in hospital where doctors couldn't find a clear cause for the incident. Initially, he was told he might never play basketball again.
But six months later he was back in play, with a defibrillator implanted inside his chest to regulate his heartrate. Last season, he played 14 games.
Fox News host joins Musk in questioning Covid jab
Fox News host Laura Ingraham has lent her backing to Elon Musk and his so far groundless claim that Bronny James's collapse could be due to being vaccinated.
"Today Elon Musk was pilloried for suggesting that the Covid shot might have had something to do with what happened to Bronny," said Ms Ingraham, in a clip reposted online by the left-wing campaign group Media Matters for America.
"Now, he may be completely wrong. It's speculation. But we do know that myocarditis is a side-effect of the vaccine.
"Given everything the so-called experts got wrong during Covid, we shouldn't condemn anyone who is asking questions – as these cases seem to be accelerating."
As I mentioned earlier, myocarditis is not the same thing as a cardiac arrest, and is extremely rare as a side-effect of Covid jabs. There is a far bigger risk of cardiac arrest from simply being a top-level basketball player.
Ms Ingraham also didn’t cite any evidence that such cases are increasing, beyond the fact that there have been a few lately. This is not the first such cluster – three international soccer players died of cardiac arrests between 2003 and 2007, and one basketballer and one footballer died similarly in 1990.
Bronny’s younger brother Bryce posts in support
Bryce Maximus, the younger brother of Bronny James, has posted a message of support on his Instagram page.
The 16-year-old, who received a scholarship offer to play basketball in the NCAA's Division I last year, sent his followers a photo of him and Mr James standing side by side looking at a phone screen together, with a love heart emoji.
Cardiac arrest has long been a danger for young basketballers
Sudden cardiac arrest is the leading medical cause of death for college athletes in the US, according to research from long before the Covid era.
That figure comes from a 2011 study by the University of Washington, which found that 45 athletes in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) had died of such incidents between 2004 and 2008.
Excluding those who had died of non-medical or traumatic factors, and those whose cause of death was unknown, this represented more than half of the NCAA athletes who died in those five years.
Older basketball fans might remember the sudden death of Hank Gathers, a college player in Los Angeles who died on the court in 1990 from a cardiac arrest.
Basketball and football seem to be most dangerous. According to a 2016 report by an NCAA task force, they made up 50 p for 50 per cent of sudden cardiac deaths in the NCAA, despite making up only 23 per cent of all male NCAA athletes.
Covid is far riskier than vaccines – and sport is riskier than both
As a complication of Covid-19 vaccines, myocarditis – a heart problem caused by inflammation, which can lead to cardiac arrest in severe cases – is exceedingly rare.
A study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimated that between the ages of18 and 29, it affects no more than 11.6 vaccinated young men per 100,000 – or 0.01 per cent.
What is slightly more common, though still rare in this age group, is that Covid-19 itself causes myocarditis. For young men who had suffered recent Covid infections, the rate was 63.7 in every 100,000.
Altogether, the study found, the risk of myocarditis in this group was 7-8 times higher for being infected with Covid-19 than it was for being vaccinated. Remember, this is just the risk of myocarditis, not a full cardiac arrest.
Another study of nearly 43 million people, backed by the American Heart Association, found that the risks rose for young men under 40 after the second dose of some vaccines. But it was still extremely low in absolute terms, at no more than 97 extra cases per 1 million.
All of these numbers appear to be far lower than the background risks of being a young athlete in the first place. According to the University of Washington's Sports Institute, about 1 or 2 in every 100,000 young athletes experience a sudden cardiac arrest every year.
Men are at higher risk than women, Black men most of all, and the riskiest sports appear to be football and basketball. For male basketballers at the top level of US college sports, the risk is 20 per 100,000 each year.
This post originally overestimated the CDC’s figure for myocarditis in vaccinated young men, and has now been corrected.
Damar Hamlin offers message of support to LeBron James’ family after son Bronny suffers cardiac arrest
Damar Hamlin has sent out a message of support to the family of LeBron James, after his son Bronny suffered a cardiac arrest during a basketball workout.
James was taken to hospital from his session at the University of Southern California (USC), where he has since been released from intensive care and is in a reportedly stable condition.
Buffalo Bills safety Hamlin suffered a similar incident in January when he suffered a cardiac arrest following a tackle in an NFL match against the Cincinnati Bengals. On that occasion he needed CPR on the field and was hospitalised for over a week before his release, while support was shown to him and his family from all sides of any sporting divides including from fans and fellow athletes.
A timeline of LeBron and Savannah James’ relationship
LeBron James and his wife, Savannah James, have been together for more than two decades and celebrated huge milestones.
The pair first met back in high school during the early ‘00s, before LeBron officially entered the NBA in 2003. Following his first year as a Cleveland Cavaliers player, he and Savannah had two children. Years later, they announced their engagement and later welcomed a third child.
Throughout their 20-year relationship, they’ve done philanthropic work together and supported each other’s individual careers.
ICYMI: LeBron James’ son Bronny suffers cardiac arrest at basketball workout
LeBron James’ son, Bronny, has been rushed to hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest during a basketball workout, according to reports.
The 18-year-old son of NBA legend James is a rising basketball star in his own right and has committed to playing for USC Trojans at college next season, with an expectation that he’ll be drafted into the NBA in the near future.
He suffered the cardiac incident at USC (University of Southern California) on Monday, according to a report by TMZ, and was rushed to hospital, although he has since been released from the Intensive Care Unit and is in a stable condition.
