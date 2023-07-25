✕ Close Related video: LeBron James Is Returning for 21st NBA Season

LeBron James’ son, Bronny, was rushed to hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest during a basketball workout on Monday, according to reports.The rising basketball star suffered the cardiac incident during practice at USC on Monday, according to TMZ. He was rushed to the hospital, but has since been released from an intensive care unit and is reportedly in stable condition.

Bronny, 18, has committed to playing for the USC Trojans beginning next season. He is expected to be drafted into the NBA within the next few years.

“Yesterday while practising, Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest. Medical staff were able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital,” a James family spokesperson told TMZ. “He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU. We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information.”

Bronny was taken by ambulance from USC’s Galen Center, where the school’s basketball team plays and practises, after a 911 call was reportedly made at 9:26am Monday.