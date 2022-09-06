Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Emergency alert at Cleveland zoo after wolf escapes enclosure

Animal was able to access a guest path for about five minutes, forcing the zoo into a lockdown

Namita Singh
Tuesday 06 September 2022 05:46
Comments

Related: Endangered wolf dies while looking for a mate

A wolf briefly breached its habitat at an Ohio zoo, sending it into a lockdown, said authorities.

Identified as a female Mexican grey wolf, the canine was able to access a guest path of the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo for five minutes at around 10.20am on Monday, forcing it into a lockdown.

The staff, however “acted quickly to establish a perimeter around the wolf” and the animal was quickly recaptured with no harm caused to guests or employees, said Jacqueline Gerling, director of communications at Cleveland Metropark.

The officials are investigating the incident and more information would be released later, she added.

The zoo, which is home to five Mexican grey wolves, resumed its operation on Monday afternoon.

Recommended

The smallest of the grey wolf subspecies, Mexican gray wolves grow to be 54 to 66 inches in length and weigh between 50 to 90 pounds.

Listed as an an endangered species in1976, the Mexican wolf “was all but eliminated from the wild by the 1970s due to conflicts with livestock,” according to the US Fish and Wildlife Service.

Same year, a binational captive breeding programme was initiated to save them from extinction.  Almost two decades later, in 1998, the first captive Mexican wolves were released into the Mexican Wold Experimental Population Area in Arizona and New Mexico.

Recommended

“Absent from the landscape for over 30 years, the resounding howl of the endangered Mexican wolf could once again be heard in the mountains of the Southwest.

Additional reporting from the wires

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in