Dolphins ‘chat’ among pod as wildlife photographer captures moment with GoPro

A wildlife photographer captured the moment a pod of dolphins started “chatting” with each other off the coast of Scotland.

Rosie Barrett said the vocal pod uttered an array of “whistles and clicks” after they followed her boat, leading her to stick her camera underwater to try and record the action.

“To hear them talking away was just incredible and will live with me forever ... if I am ever feeling sad, I watch this video and the dolphin’s smiley face makes me very happy,” Barrett said.

