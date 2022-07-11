Jump to content
7/11 shootings - live: Two dead, three injured in string of armed robberies at California convenience stores

The shootings coincided with the chain’s ‘National 7/11 Day’ celebration

Graig Graziosi
Monday 11 July 2022 20:07
<p>A 7/11 location in New York </p>

A 7/11 location in New York

(Getty Images)

At least two people have died in a string of shootings during armed robberies at several 7/11 convenience store locations in Southern California.

The robberies occurred early Monday morning and coincided with the chain's National 7/11 Day, during which customers are given a free Slurpee frozen drink.

One store clerk was shot and killed during a robbery in Brea around 4:18am PST. That clerk died at the scene.

A similar crime reportedly occurred almost an hour earlier, at 3:23am, at a 7/11 in Santa Ana. A man was found dead in the store's parking lot. Police believe that individual was connected to a robbery at the location.

In La Habra, two other individuals were shot outside a 7/11, and another store was robbed in Riverside. A customer there was shot in the head and is currently in grave condition. There is no immediate indication that the customer did anything to try to intervene in the robbery.

Shooter in Riverside 7/11 robbery stole no money

The individual that robbed a Riverside, California 7/11 and shot a customer in the head reportedly stole random food items but did not steal any money from the store.

Police have not released details about the thefts at the other 7/11 locations.

Graig Graziosi11 July 2022 20:07
Brea police release security camera footage of suspect in 7/11 shooting

Police in Brea, California, released a photo of a suspect allegedly involved in a fatal shooting at a local 7/11. The shooting occurred during an armed robbery, and took place around the same time several other store locations were also robbed.

A suspect in an armed robbery at a Brea, California 7/11, which left a clerk dead. The robbery occurred around the same time that several other 7/11s in California were also robbed. A customer was shot and killed in one of those shootings, and two others were injured.

(Brea Police Department)
Graig Graziosi11 July 2022 19:52
String of shootings at California 7/11s leave two dead, three injured

A string of shootings at 7/11 convenience stores in Southern California has left two people dead and three others injured, according to local police reports.

All of the shootings occurred during armed robberies in the early hours of Monday morning.

The Independent’s Graeme Massie has more in his story below:

Two killed and multiple others injured in four California 7-Eleven shootings

Two people were killed and numerous others were injured in four shootings at 7-Eleven convenience stores across southern California.

Graig Graziosi11 July 2022 19:39

