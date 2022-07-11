7/11 shootings - live: Two dead, three injured in string of armed robberies at California convenience stores
The shootings coincided with the chain’s ‘National 7/11 Day’ celebration
At least two people have died in a string of shootings during armed robberies at several 7/11 convenience store locations in Southern California.
The robberies occurred early Monday morning and coincided with the chain's National 7/11 Day, during which customers are given a free Slurpee frozen drink.
One store clerk was shot and killed during a robbery in Brea around 4:18am PST. That clerk died at the scene.
A similar crime reportedly occurred almost an hour earlier, at 3:23am, at a 7/11 in Santa Ana. A man was found dead in the store's parking lot. Police believe that individual was connected to a robbery at the location.
In La Habra, two other individuals were shot outside a 7/11, and another store was robbed in Riverside. A customer there was shot in the head and is currently in grave condition. There is no immediate indication that the customer did anything to try to intervene in the robbery.
Shooter in Riverside 7/11 robbery stole no money
The individual that robbed a Riverside, California 7/11 and shot a customer in the head reportedly stole random food items but did not steal any money from the store.
Police have not released details about the thefts at the other 7/11 locations.
Brea police release security camera footage of suspect in 7/11 shooting
Police in Brea, California, released a photo of a suspect allegedly involved in a fatal shooting at a local 7/11. The shooting occurred during an armed robbery, and took place around the same time several other store locations were also robbed.
