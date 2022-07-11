A 7/11 location in New York (Getty Images)

At least two people have died in a string of shootings during armed robberies at several 7/11 convenience store locations in Southern California.

The robberies occurred early Monday morning and coincided with the chain's National 7/11 Day, during which customers are given a free Slurpee frozen drink.

One store clerk was shot and killed during a robbery in Brea around 4:18am PST. That clerk died at the scene.

A similar crime reportedly occurred almost an hour earlier, at 3:23am, at a 7/11 in Santa Ana. A man was found dead in the store's parking lot. Police believe that individual was connected to a robbery at the location.

In La Habra, two other individuals were shot outside a 7/11, and another store was robbed in Riverside. A customer there was shot in the head and is currently in grave condition. There is no immediate indication that the customer did anything to try to intervene in the robbery.