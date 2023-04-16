Alabama shooting – live: Four dead, multiple injured at Dadeville ‘Sweet 16’ party
The “Sweet 16” birthday party took place on Saturday night at the Mahogany Masterpiece Dance Studio in Dadeville, Alabama
Four people were killed and at least 16 others were wounded in Dadeville, Alabama, over the weekend after a “Sweet 16” birthday party turned violent.
The party took place Saturday night at the Mahogany Masterpiece Dance Studio, witnesses told WRBL. Gunfire erupted at the party around 10:30pm.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency confirmed that four people died in the mass shooting, according to AL.com. No further information on their identities or the details of the shooting were provided. No arrests were announced, and no further information on the whereabouts of the shooter were provided.
Numerous families have reportedly gathered to wait outside area hospitals where their loved ones are presumably being treated.
“This morning, I grieve with the people of Dadeville and my fellow Alabamians,” state governor Kay Ivey tweeted. “Violent crime has NO place in our state, and we are staying closely updated by law enforcement as details emerge.”
The incident follows a shooting in a park in Louisville, Kentucky on the same day, in which two people were killed and four injured.
Many of the victims are believed to be teens, according to witnesses
First Baptist Church pastor spends night with victims’ families
Ben Haynes, the senior pastor at First Baptist Church in Dadeville, said he spent the night with the families of the victims, according to ABC News.
Family members of the victims reportedly told Mr Haynes that an argument inside the party sparked the shooting, and that there were more than 50 people at the party when the violence broke out.
The situation is under active investigation by the ALEA’s State Bureau of Investigations, the Dadeville Police Department, and the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office.
“Violent crime has no place in our state”, says state governor
“This morning, I grieve with the people of Dadeville and my fellow Alabamians,” Alabama state governor Kay Ivey tweeted following the incident.
“Violent crime has NO place in our state, and we are staying closely updated by law enforcement as details emerge.”
