Alex Murdaugh trial - live: Disgraced lawyer accused of stealing $4m payout from housekeeper death case
Second week of testimony concludes at Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina where Alex Murdaugh stands trial for murders of wife Maggie and son Paul
Alex Murdaugh was accused of stealing a $4m settlement from his late housekeeper’s family at his murder trial on Friday.
Tony Satterfield, son of Gloria Satterfield, testified in Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina, on Friday where Mr Murdaugh is currently on trial for the June 2021 murders of his wife Maggie and son Paul.
Satterfield worked as the Murdaughs’ housekeeper and nanny for more than 20 years, before she died in a mysterious trip and fall at the family home.
Her son was a witness in a portion of the trial without the jury present to determine if Mr Murdaugh’s financial crimes can be included as evidence to establish a motive for the murders. The court has also heard on the subject from his former best friend, a bank CEO, and the CFO of his former law firm.
In addition to murder, Mr Murdaugh is facing around 100 charges for stealing almost $8.5m from clients at his former firm.
Friday also saw extensive testimony from a firearms specialist who determined from spent shell casings found on the property and at the crime scene that a gun owned by the family was used in the murder of Maggie.
Rachel Sharp reports.
Rachel Sharp reports.
She told the court how she discovered the 54-year-old now-disbarred attorney was misappropriating millions of dollars from his legal clients – by moving money into a fake business and into his own personal accounts.
Rachel Sharp reports.
Read on:
Rachel Sharp watched today’s testimony.
Court adjourns
With Mr Greer’s extensive testimony complete, Judge Newman adjourns the court for the weekend.
The jury has been instructed to return at 11.30am on Monday morning.
Ahead of that on Monday, Judge Newman will hear more evidence regarding the financial crimes and whether they can be exhibited to the jury, as the prosecution would like, to construct what they believe is the motive for the murders.
On redirect, the prosecution asks a general question about the study of firearms markings, and Mr Greer explains it has been around in its current form since the early 1900s.
It is widely accepted as a form of evidence in criminal investigations.
In closing, Mr Griffin asks if he is 100 per cent certain the shell casings found near Maggie’s body were fired from the same gun as the older shell casings that were collected elsewhere on the property.
Mr Greer will not say he is 100 per cent sure, but says that is his conclusion.
Defence attorney Jim Griffin finally gets to the main criticism of this evidence— that the National Academy of Sciences believes that there are no objective criteria for the study and comparison of tool marks on ammunition and that it is all subjective based on the interpretation of the person doing the analysis.
He characterises the study of these markings as part art and part science.
Mr Greer calls it an applied science. Pushed, he says the art portion is about using lighting to be able to see the markings more clearly.