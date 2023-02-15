Alex Murdaugh trial - live: Son Buster hugs aunt after she testifies about Maggie’s affair suspicions
Fourth week of testimony under way in Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial at Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina
Bodycam shows Alex Murdaugh as first officers arrive on scene of wife and son’s murders
During a day of graphic and emotional testimony, the double-murder trial of Alex Murdaugh heard from the pathologist who examined his wife and son; their dog caretaker; and Maggie’s sister Marian Proctor.
The defendant, accused of shooting the victims at the family’s dog kennel in June 2021, was in tears as testimony confirmed Paul was shot first in the chest and then fatally in head, removing his brain. Maggie was shot four times, sustaining injuries to her kidney, chest and finally to the back of her head. They were killed with a shotgun and a rifle respectively.
Compelling evidence from employee Dale Davis about a hose in the kennels was seemingly overturned during cross-examination, though he also noted the dogs were in different pens after the murders.
Meanwhile, Ms Proctor spoke lovingly about her sister and nephew, the shock of the murders, and how she picked up on odd things Murdaugh said in the aftermath.
When he was shot in September 2021 in a botched hit, she found out about his financial problems, and her perception of things changed. On her way out of court, she was seen hugging his surviving son, Buster Murdaugh.
Court resumes at 9.30am on Wednesday.
Buster Murdaugh hugs his aunt after her emotional testimony
Dramatic bodycam footage shows Alex Murdaugh sobbing and asking ‘are they dead’
Dramatic bodycam footage has finally been released showing Alex Murdaugh on the night of his wife and sons’ murders, capturing the disgraced legal dynasty heir pacing around the dog kennels, sobbing and wailing, and repeatedly asking: “Are they dead?”
The footage was taken from the bodyworn camera of Colleton County Sheriff’s Sgt Daniel Greene when he became the first law enforcement officer to respond to the scene of the brutal slayings at the Murdaugh family’s 1,700-acre estate back on 7 June 2021.
In the video, the seemingly-upset legal scion is seen repeatedly asking the officer if his wife Maggie and son Paul are dead and asking “did you check” their bodies to see if they’re still alive.
Rachel Sharp reports.
In the footage, Mr Murdaugh repeatedly asks if his wife and son are dead, recounts a detailed alibi for his movements that night and says the murders are connected to a 2019 fatal boat crash involving Paul
Murdaugh expected to testify at murder trial, reports say
Alex Murdaugh is expected to testify in his trial for the alleged double murders of his son and wife, according to new reports.
Mr Murdaugh is accused of shooting his wife Maggie and son Paul dead at the family’s sprawling 1,700-acre property in Islandton, South Carolina, on the night of 7 June 2021. The prosecution has argued in court that the disgraced legal scion committed the murders to distract from his mounting financial and legal scandals.
Andrea Blanco reports.
The disgraced legal scion could take the stand early next week
How a garden hose became prime evidence at Murdaugh murder trial
The man who took care of the dogs at Alex Murdaugh‘s home testified Tuesday during the disgraced attorney’s double murder trial that puddles of water were not where they should have been and the dogs were in the wrong kennels when police arrived after Murdaugh’s son and wife were killed.
But under cross-examination, Dale Davis acknowledged that the hose, which he said he meticulously hung up before leaving the afternoon of the killings, could be seen on the ground in video investigators said was taken just before the shootings.
Read the full story:
Watch: Pathologist discusses Paul Murdaugh’s fatal wounds
Maggie Murdaugh’s sister says Alex told her wife and son didn’t suffer in horrific murders
Maggie Murdaugh’s sister has revealed how Alex Murdaugh reassured her that his wife and son did not suffer when they were brutally murdered.
Questioned by the prosecution, Ms Proctor recounted the moment she found out her sister and nephew had been killed. Ms Proctor became emotional as she testified that she initially could not wrap her hand around the tragedy, and thought there had to be a mistake.
Andrea Blanco reports on her testimony.
Watch: Maggie Murdaugh’s sister gives emotional testimony at trial
The prosecution wants to play a recorded statement from Murdaugh admitting he had Cousin Eddie shoot him in the head on the side of the road and wanted to die so Buster could get life insurance, The insurance company wouldn’t pay out if it was a suicide.
The defence tells Judge Newman that the defendant has admitted to the circumstances of the roadside shooting — Cousin Eddie being asked to shoot him in the head so Buster could get $10m in insurance money.
Prosecutors counter by saying Murdaugh lied that day, which proves intent.
Harpootlian responds: “He didn’t want to do it to gather sympathy. He did it because he wanted to be dead.”
He adds that Cousin Eddie has given “no less” than six versions of the events of that day.
“I am looking forward to cross-examining Eddie Smith.”
The prosecution says it has no further witnesses to call today as someone has been delayed because of circumstances beyond their control.
The jury is sent home early.
After a short back and forth, Judge Newman orders the jury to return at 10.30am tomorrow. During the extra hour tomorrow morning, he will hear arguments over the admissibility of the roadside shooting evidence in September 2021.