During a day of graphic and emotional testimony, the double-murder trial of Alex Murdaugh heard from the pathologist who examined his wife and son; their dog caretaker; and Maggie’s sister Marian Proctor.

The defendant, accused of shooting the victims at the family’s dog kennel in June 2021, was in tears as testimony confirmed Paul was shot first in the chest and then fatally in head, removing his brain. Maggie was shot four times, sustaining injuries to her kidney, chest and finally to the back of her head. They were killed with a shotgun and a rifle respectively.

Compelling evidence from employee Dale Davis about a hose in the kennels was seemingly overturned during cross-examination, though he also noted the dogs were in different pens after the murders.

Meanwhile, Ms Proctor spoke lovingly about her sister and nephew, the shock of the murders, and how she picked up on odd things Murdaugh said in the aftermath.

When he was shot in September 2021 in a botched hit, she found out about his financial problems, and her perception of things changed. On her way out of court, she was seen hugging his surviving son, Buster Murdaugh.

Court resumes at 9.30am on Wednesday.