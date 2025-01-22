The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Two students were shot, one fatally, by a 17-year-old student at Nashville’s Antioch High School on Wednesday, according to police.

The shooter then turned the gun on themself during the rampage, authorities said.

The teen used a pistol to fire “multiple shots” in the school’s cafeteria around 11 a.m. Wednesday morning, striking two girls. One student was fatally shot. The other student was taken to the hospital after suffering a “graze wound” to the arm; she is in stable condition, Don Aaron, with the Metro Nashville police, said at a press conference.

A third student suffered a facial injury, which was not a gunshot wound, he said.

The school, which had been on lockdown this morning, has since been cleared and there is no longer a danger at the school, Aaron said.

The identities of the students have not yet been released.

Metropolitan Nashville Public Schools has urged families to call the reunification number at (615) 401-1712 for information about picking up their students.

open image in gallery Police outside Antioch High School in Nashville after a shooting left one person dead and one hurt. Police say the shooter turned the gun on themselves after injuring two ( Nashville Metro police )

The school district also said it would be offering social workers and guidance counselors for students and families.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said he has been briefed on the incident. He praised the swift efforts of first responders and offered his condolences to victims and their families in a post on X: “As we await more information, I join Tennesseans in praying for the victims, their families & the school community.”

Just three weeks into the new year, there have already been 10 school shootings, according to K-12 School Shooting Database.

open image in gallery Just three weeks into the new year, there have already been 10 school shootings ( AP )

In 2024, there were 205 incidents of gunfire on school grounds across the U.S., the most incidents in one year in the 11-year period tracked by Everytown.

In mid-December, a 15-year-old girl opened fire at Abundant Life Christian School, a private K-12 school in Madison, Wisconsin, killing a student and a teacher. The shooter also died in the incident due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Months earlier, in September, two students and two teachers were killed in a shooting at Apalachee High School in Georgia. The 14-year-old suspected shooter has been indicted on 55 counts, including four counts of felony and malice murder, while his father, Colin Gray, was indicted on 29 counts, including two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of involuntary manslaughter. Both have pleaded not guilty.

Wednesday’s shooting in Nashville occurred almost two years after the Covenant School mass shooting that devastated the city in 2023. A former student fatally shot six victims, including students and staff.

This is a developing story