Atlanta shooting – live: Four women injured, one dead as police search for 24-year-old suspect in Cobb County
Police hunting for Deion Patterson after violence unfolded at city’s Northside Hospital Medical Midtown
At least one person is dead, four others are injured and a suspect remains at large following a mass shooting in midtown Atlanta, according to law enforcement.
The Atlanta Police Department reported an “active shooter situation” shortly after noon near Northside Hospital Medical Midtown. People in the area have been instructed to shelter in place.
Police identified a suspect as 24-year-old Deion Patterson, who is “believed to be armed and dangerous and should not be approached,” according to police.
Four victims were transported to Grady Memorial Hospital, where three people are in critical condition and another person is in surgery. One person was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting, police reported.
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said his office remains in close contact with police and continues to advise people to shelter in place.
There have been at least 189 mass shootings in the US within the first five months of 2023, according to the Gun Violence Archive.
Cobb Police searching Vinings, Cumberland, Truist Park
Video from Atlanta shooting
Atlanta Mayor says ‘focus is in Cobb County’
Patterson fled as police ‘were descending on this area'
Atlanta Police Department Chief Darin Schierbaum said on Wednesday afternoon that law enforcement thinks that the suspect may have stolen a car near the area of the shooting.
The chief said that suspect Deion Patterson fled as police “were descending on this area,” according to CNN.
“We believe he has left the area,” the chief said, adding that Patterson “may not still be in that vehicle”.
Images of Atlanta shooting
Atlanta gunman shot five women in medical centre waiting area, police chief says
The suspect in the Atlanta shooting was in the waiting room of a medical centre when he shot five women, killing one of them, the Atlanta Police Department Chief Darin Schierbaum has said.
Police were called to Northside Hospital Medical in Midtown Atlanta at 12.08pm ET.
The chief said officers are still searching for the suspect, who has been identified as Deion Patterson, 24.
The gun used is also being looked for.
“Credible leads” are being followed up on in the city of Atlanta and in Cobb County, he added, according to CNN.
Reward of $10,000 for capture of Deion Patterson
Crime Stoppers has put up a $10,000 reward for information leading to Deion Patterson’s arrest and indictment, according to the Atlanta Police Department.
Manhunt seemingly moves to Cobb County
Cobb County Police are now also assisting in the search for Deion Patterson, according to 11Alive.
“Portions of Cobb County that border Atlanta may see heavier than normal presence,” Cobb Police said.
Officers in Cobb search for shooting suspect after reports he may have come to Cobb County. Portions of Cobb County that border Atlanta may see heavier than normal presence. @wsbtv @ajc @ATLNewsFirst @11AliveNews @FOX5Atlanta @CNN
Atlanta lawmaker calls more gun control in wake of shooting
Atlanta City Councilman Amir Farokhi called for tightened gun controls after the shooting in his district on Wednesday.
“I hope APD apprehends the shooter quickly,” Mr Farokhi told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “My heart hurts for those injured and the family of the deceased. Gun violence has become a daily occurrence in our country.
“We cannot let it become normalized. The time is past due for common sense gun reform. We all deserve to feel safe everywhere.”
Suspect’s mother breaks silence on shooting
“The damn VA gave him some messed up medication. And all he wanted was an Ativan,” his mother, Minyone Patterson, told The Daily Beast before hanging up.
The suspect, who has a military background, had originally attended a medical appointment at the building and was accompanied by his mother, reported CNN.
During the appointment he became agitated, pulled out a handgun and started shooting, a police source told the news network.