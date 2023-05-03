✕ Close Atlanta shooting: Police set up cordon as suspect still at large

At least one person is dead, four others are injured and a suspect remains at large following a mass shooting in midtown Atlanta, according to law enforcement.

The Atlanta Police Department reported an “active shooter situation” shortly after noon near Northside Hospital Medical Midtown. People in the area have been instructed to shelter in place.

Police identified a suspect as 24-year-old Deion Patterson, who is “believed to be armed and dangerous and should not be approached,” according to police.

Four victims were transported to Grady Memorial Hospital, where three people are in critical condition and another person is in surgery. One person was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting, police reported.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said his office remains in close contact with police and continues to advise people to shelter in place.

There have been at least 189 mass shootings in the US within the first five months of 2023, according to the Gun Violence Archive.