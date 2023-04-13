Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

High-profile tech entrepreneur Bob Lee was stabbed to death outside a luxury apartment building in San Francisco in the early hours of 4 April.

The 43-year-old was found at 2.35am outside a luxury high rise apartment on the 300 block of Main St, near Rincon Hill and the Bay Bridge, with life-threatening stab wounds, the San Francisco Police Department said in a statement.

The tech executive was treated at the scene by first responders before being rushed to hospital where he died from his injuries, police said.

Police arrested fellow tech executive Nima Momeni on 13 April in connection with the killing and he was booked into the San Francisco Sheriff’s Jail. The reported arrest has yet to be officially confirmed by the San Francisco Police Department.

Here’s what we know so far about the murder.

Random attack?

The San Francisco Police Department said in a statement that Lee was found with two stab wounds to the chest in Downtown San Francisco between Soma and the Financial District, a block from Google’s San Francisco headquarters.

Cash App creator Bob Lee has reportedly been stabbed to death in San Francisco (MobileCoin)

Friend and MMA fighter Jake Shields tweeted that Lee appeared to have been the victim of a random mugging in the “good part of the city”.

The tweet caught the attention of Twitter CEO Elon Musk, who offered his condolences and called on San Francisco district attorney Brooke Jenkins to take tougher action against violent criminals.

“Many people I know have been severely assaulted,” Mr Musk tweeted. “Violent crime in SF is horrific and even if attackers are caught, they are often released immediately. Is the city taking stronger action to incarcerate repeat violent offenders Brooke Jenkins?”

Elon Musk has been a frequent critic of efforts to reform criminal justice in San Francisco (Associated Press)

Ms Jenkins later tweeted her “sincerest condolences” to Lee’s grief-stricken family and friends.

“We do not tolerate these horrific acts of violence in San Francisco,” she added.

Responding to Mr Musk, she said: “No one who commits a violent crime, or who’s a repeat offender are receiving overly lenient plea deals.”

San Francisco Police have not made any arrests, and haven’t provided any details of suspects.

San Francisco police chief William Scott declined to say whether the stabbing was a random attack in his first public comments at a Police Commission meeting on Wednesday night, The San Francisco Standard reported.

At the same meeting San Francisco Police Commissioner Kevin Benedicto said it was “premature and distasteful to try to fit this horrifying act of violence into a preconceived narrative and use it to advance a political agenda”.

Chief Scott later released a statement saying that the investigation was “still in the early stages” and extended his condolences to “the family, friends and loved ones of Mr Lee.”

“There is no place for violent crime against anyone in our city,” Mr Scott said. “I want to assure everyone that our investigators are working tirelessly to make an arrest and bring justice to Mr Lee and his loved ones, just as we try to do on every homicide that occurs in our city.”

Onlookers ignored Lee’s plea for help

Surveillance footage appears to capture Lee approach a parked car clutching one side of his body and bleeding heavily from stab wounds.

The 43-year-old father of two lifts his shirt to show the driver the extent of his injuries, but rather than help, the motorist speeds off.

Those last tragic moments as he stumbled down Main St in San Francisco’s downtown district at 2.30am on Tuesday in search of help were caught on CCTV and viewed by journalists from The San Francisco Standard.

The footage did not capture the stabbing, but shows Lee walking along a deserted sidewalk on Main St with his mobile phone in one hand and holding his side with the other, The Standard reports.

Bob Lee, who founded the Cash App, was stabbed to death in the early hours of Tuesday morning in San Francisco (Twitter / Bob Lee)

The Cash App founder then crosses at the intersection with Harrison St toward where a white Toyota Camry with flashing lights is parked.

The footage reportedly shows Lee lift up his shirt in a plea for help, and then fall to the ground as the driver pulls away.

Lee then gets back to his feet and starts to retraces his steps along Main St in the direction of the Bay Bridge before collapsing again outside of the Portside apartment building at 403 Main St.

Lee could be heard pleading for help on a 911 call made at 2.34am, according to The Standard.

The news site reported that it witnessed staff members cleaning what appeared to be blood from the side of the building on Wednesday.

Father says he lost his ‘best friend’

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Lee’s grieving father Rick Lee described the slain tech mogul as his “best friend”.

Mr Lee Sr wrote that the pair had lived together in Mill Valley, California, since the death of his wife in 2019, before relocating to Miami in October last year.

“Bob would give you the shirt off his back. He would never look down on anyone and adhered to a strict no-judgment philosophy,” his father wrote.

Rick Lee wrote that “life has been an adventure with two bachelors living together”, and the pair had grown close in recent years: “Bobby worked harder than anyone and was the smartest person I have ever known. He will be missed by all those that knew him.”

Bob Lee pictured at the New York Stock Exchange in 2015 on the day that Square, now known as Block, listed as a public company (Facebook / Bob Lee)

Bob Lee’s brother Tim wrote in a separate post that he was “saddened and disheartened” over the senseless slaying.

Lee reportedly separate from his wife Krista in 2019. They have two daughters Dagny and Scout.

‘Crazy Bob’

Bob Lee was a much-loved member of the San Francisco tech community, where he was affectionately known as Crazy Bob.

After working as an open source code developer in Missouri, where he attended St Louis University, Lee moved to San Francisco in his early 20s in 2004 to work as an engineer at Google, according to the San Francisco Standard. There he led a team that developed the first Android app.

Lee was headhunted by Square, becoming its 13th employee, where he helped launch the Cash App and became the payment firm’s first chief technology officer in 2011, a Linkedin profile shows.

Bob Lee, known to his friends as ‘Crazy Bob’, was knifed to death in central San Francisco early on Tuesday morning (Twitter / Bob Lee)

After leaving Square in 2014, he invested in several tech startups including Clubhouse, Beeper and Faire, and the female-focused social media and networking company Present. He identified as a “stay at home dad” in an online blog post during this period.

In 2021, Lee joined MobileCoin, a crypto payment firm, as its chief product officer.

Stabbing shakes San Francisco tech community

Lee’s former boss Jack Dorsey was one of a many well known San Francisco tech entrepreneurs to express their shock and grief at his death.

“It’s real,” Mr Dorsey wrote on his social network Nostr. “Getting calls. Heartbreaking. Bob was instrumental to Square and Cash App. STL guy,” he wrote, in an apparent reference to Lee’s hometown of St Louis.

MobileCoin CEO Joshua Goldbard wrote that Lee was an “incredible human being”.

“Bob was so much more than a technologist. Bob was an artist. Everywhere he went Bob breathed love into this world. He had so much deep heartfelt love. Traveling with Bob was like seeing the world for the first time,” Mr Goldbard wrote.

“As a lifelong Bay Area resident I have more questions than answers tonight. I don’t know how to fix what’s wrong, but I know something isn’t working in our grey city,” he added.

Tributes poured in for the slain tech founder from his many friends in Silicon Valley and beyond.

Jack Dorsey at the Bitcoin 2021 conference in Miami, Florida (Marco Bello/AFP via Getty Images)

“He was a generous decent human being who didn’t deserve to be killed,” Bill Barhydt, CEO of Abra, posted on Twitter.

“So sad to hear of @crazybob’s untimely passing,” Figma CEO Dylan Field wrote on Twitter. “I first met him in summer 2006 — he didn’t care that I was only 14 and we talked tech / geeked out about programming. We remained connected over the years and he was an early supporter of Figma. It’s so hard to believe he is gone.”

Other Silicon Valley executives laid the blame for Lee’s death on Mayor London Breed and the city’s Board of Supervisors.

“Congratulations, your policies have claimed another life,” wrote Alan Alden, a Palo Alto financier who was friends with Lee.

Venture capitalist Matt Ocko, another friend, wrote on Twitter that “Chesa Boudin, & the criminal-loving city council that enabled him & a lawless SF for years, have Bob’s literal blood on their hands”.

On the San Francisco Reddit forum, friends and acquaintances of Lee expressed frustration at “all the needless violence”.

“Something seriously needs to change in this city,” one wrote.

Crime in San Francisco

San Francisco is often portrayed as a lawless city where drug use and homelessness have fueled a surge in violent crime and robberies.

That narrative led in part to former District Attorney Chesa Boudin being ousted in a recall election in June last year, after he sought to eliminate cash bail and reduce the prison population.

Ms Jenkins took over as District Attorney on a platform of balancing criminal justice reform while making stiffer penalties for violent offenders, and won re-election last November,

Members of the San Francisco Homeless Outreach Team’s Encampment Resolution Team speak to with homeless people in San Francisco in 2022 (file) (Associated Press. )

Figures from the San Francisco Police Department’s crime reports show the situation is more complicated than often portrayed.

While some violent crime began increasing during the pandemic, rates were still much lower than in previous years.

In 2022, homicide rates remained flat at 55, exactly the same number as the previous year. Homicides hit a 56-year low in the city in 2019, when 41 people were killed in the city.

There have been 12 homicides in the city so far in 2023, preliminary data shows.

Aggravated assault, robbery and rape increased in 2022, but was still much lower than in 2016, 2017 and 2018, according to San Francisco crime statistics.

A suspect arrested more than a week after attack

San Francisco police reportedly fellow tech executive Nima Momeni in connection with the fatal stabbing of Cash App founder Bob Lee on 13 April.

Lee, 43, died in San Francisco General Hospital on Tuesday 4 April after being stabbed in the Rincon Hill neighbourhood of San Francisco.

Mr Momeni was booked into the San Francisco Sheriff’s Jail. The reported arrest has yet to be officially confirmed by the San Francisco Police Department.

Bob Lee’s wife says that the suspect in her husband’s killing is a man from Emeryville, California, reported KTVU.

“This is the first step toward justice,” Ms Lee said from her home in Miami, where Bob Lee had moved from Mill Valley, California, last year.