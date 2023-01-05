Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Bryan Kohberger allegedly “stalked” the Idaho house where four students were brutally knifed to death “at least 12 times” before the killings, an arrest affidavit shows.

The bodies of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were found at their King Road rental house opposite the University of Idaho in the city of Moscow on 13 November.

Mr Kohberger, a PHD criminology student from nearby Pulman, Washington, has been charged with their murders and appeared in an Idaho court on Thursday morning, after which a probable cause affidavit describing the police case against him was unsealed.

Investigators state in the document that they received historical data for the suspect’s phone from AT&T for the time after his account was opened in June 20222 “to determine if Kohberger stalked any of the victims in this case prior to the offense, conducted surveillance on the King Road Residence, was in contact with any of the victims’ associates before or after the alleged offense.”

And the document states that Mr Kohberger’s phone showed that it had registered in the area of the murder house “on at least twelve occasions prior to November 13, 2022.”

Investigators wrote that “all of these occasions, except for one, occurred in the late evening and early morning hours of their respective days.”