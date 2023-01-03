Bodycam video shows Indiana police stop Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Newly released police body camera footage shows an officer in Indiana stopping Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger and a man believed to be his father as the pair made their way to Pennsylvania, where Mr Kohberger was ultimately arrested.

In the clip, shared with The Independent by the Indiana State Police Department, an officer approaches a white Hyundai during a traffic stop.

The car matches the description of the one Idaho police began searching for after it was spotted near the crime scene of the November homicides of four University of Idaho students.

In the brief video, which is largely unintelligble due to road noise, Mr Kohberger can be seen sitting in the driver’s seat.

The officer cordially chats with Mr Kohberger about how he was trailing too closely behind a truck trailer and discusses the pair’s ongoing road trip.

“That’s a long haul. You guys scared of airplanes?” the officer asks.

On Tuesday, Mr Kohberger appeared in court in Pennsylvania and formally waived his right to an extradition hearing, meaning he will be sent to Idaho within the next two weeks to face murder charges in the deaths of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.

Police reportedly stopped Mr Kohberger twice on his way across the country from his home in Washington to Pennsylvania celebrate the holidays.

The 28-year-old was arrested last Friday near the Pocono Mountains in northeastern Pennsylvania, with 50 officers executing an early morning search warrant on 30 December.

According to the Washington State University website, Mr Kohberger is a PhD graduate student in the criminal justice and criminology department in Pullman, Washington.

The grieving father of Idaho murder victim Kaylee Goncalves has vowed to face Mr Kohberger in court.

Steve Goncalves told NBC News that he wants Mr Kohberger to be “sick of seeing us” as he spoke of his determination to win “a battle of wills” against the man accused of stabbing his daughter to death in her bed.

“I want him to be sick of seeing us and sick of knowing that these people won’t let it go,” he said on Monday.

“You know, it’s a battle of wills, and we’ll see who wins.”