Buffalo mass shooting – latest: ‘Multiple’ injuries after gunman opens fire at supermarket
Buffalo police say that several people have suffered injuries and a suspect is in custody after a gunman opened fire at a supermarket in the city.
Police said the shooting took place at Tops in the 1200 block of Jefferson Avenue.
It was not immediately clear how many people had been hit or how serious their injuries are.
The governor of New York, Kathy Hochul, was among those urging local people to avoid the area and follow directions from police.
‘Multiple’ people shot
Buffalo police say “multiple” people have been injured by gunfire after a suspect opened fire in a grocery store in Buffalo, New York.
The police department said a suspect was in custody.
