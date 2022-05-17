Buffalo mass shooting – live: Local man arrested for making terrorist threat referencing weekend massacre
Ten people are dead and a suspect is in custody after a gunman with a rifle and body armour opened fire at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York on 14 May, believed to be one of the deadliest racist massacres in recent American history, and the deadliest mass shooting in the US in 2022.
The shooting took place at Tops Friendly Market in the 1200 block of Jefferson Avenue in the state’s second-largest city, in a predominantly Black neighbourhood that authorities believe the suspect had specifically targeted. Thirteen people in total were shot. Among the victims, 11 were Black.
Close-up shots from a video of Saturday’s attack, which police say was filmed by the gunman himself, show the N-word and the number 14 — a known white supremacist code — written on the barrel of the gun in white paint.
A “manifesto” has been found online, connected to the 18-year-old suspect Payton Gendron, that references racist and white nationalist tropes and far-right conspiracy theories.
President Joe Biden will visit Buffalo on Tuesday to “grieve” with the community.
‘He had plans to continue his attack’, say police
ICYMI: Payton Gendron, the Buffalo shooting suspect, would have continued shooting “more Black people” following the attack on a supermarket, police have reportedly said.
Buffalo police commissioner Joseph Gramaglia told ABC News on Monday that Mr Gendron, 18, could have continued shooting in the area around the Tops supermarket on Saturday, where 10 people were shot dead.
Three others were wounded in the attack, and according to police 11 of his alleged victims were Black. Authorities have described the shooting as a racially motivated hate crime.
“We have uncovered information that if he escaped the [Tops] supermarket, he had plans to continue his attack,” Mr Gramaglia said. “He had plans to continue driving down Jefferson Ave to shoot more Black people ... possibly go to another store [or] location.”
Majority of victims were Black
Liz Cheney calls out GOP for enabling white nationalism
ICYMI: Republican congresswoman Liz Cheney has called out her own party on the issue of white nationalism after Saturday’s shooting in Buffalo, and others across the United States this weekend.
She tweeted: “The House GOP leadership has enabled white nationalism, white supremacy, and anti-semitism. History has taught us that what begins with words ends in far worse. GOP leaders must renounce and reject these views and those who hold them.”
It comes after New York governor described the 18-year-old Buffalo gunman as a “white supremacist” following revelations about his beliefs and past history, as well as apparent white supremacist motives.
Republicans have staunchly defended gun rights in spite of previous mass shootings, and some in Congress have been accused of furthering white nationalist rhetoric.
New White House press secretary pushes back on Fox question over Biden trip to Buffalo but not other scenes of attacks
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre declined to engage with a query from a Fox News correspondent who asked why President Joe Biden was able to visit Buffalo to comfort victims of a white supremacist mass shooting which took place there over the weekend but not other disaster-stricken communities.
The problem with Biden’s speech about the Buffalo shooter
I don’t want to unite with people that want me dead, writes Michael Arceneaux.
Inside the data that debunks the ‘Great Replacement’ theory
Versions of the conspiracy theory have existed for decades or even centuries – but the data doesn’t support the claims, writes Andrew Buncombe.
Schumer accuses ‘MAGA Republicans and cable news pundits’ of spreading ‘echoes’ of Buffalo shooter’s ideology
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer joined the chorus of voices accusing the right of spreading the same ideology as the shooters in Buffalo, Christchurch, El Paso and other attacks motivated by the racist “White Replacement Theory” belief.
Speaking on the floor of the US Senate on Monday, Mr Schumer excoriated conservatives for spreading what he said were “echoes” of the same ravings that the suspect in the mass shooting that occurred over the weekend in Buffalo espoused in a lengthy manifesto posted online before the attack.
John Bowden has the story.
Schumer says ‘MAGA Republicans’ spreading ‘echoes’ of Buffalo shooter’s ideology
Pressure intensifies on right for immigration rhetoric after another mass shooter references ‘replacement theory’
Obama reacts to ‘despicable’ Buffalo shooting
The former president took to Twitter to condemn the mass shooting by a white nationalist in a predominantly Black neighbourhood of Buffalo.
“This weekend’s shootings in Buffalo offer a tragic reminder of the price we pay for refusing to curb the easy access to guns. It should also serve as a wakeup call for all Americans of goodwill, regardless of party,” he said.
“We need to repudiate in the strongest terms the politicians and media figures who — whether for political gain or to boost ratings — have used their platforms to promote and normalize “replacement theory” and other starkly racist, anti-Semitic, and nativist conspiracy theories.
“It’s despicable, it’s dangerous — and it needs to stop.”
Buffalo man arrested and accused of making terroristic threat
A Buffalo man was arrested amd accused of making a terroristic threat against two businesses in the wake of the mass shooting in the city.
Erie County District Attorney’s Office alleges that Joseph S Chowaniec made threats to a pizzeria on Delaware Avenue in Buffalo and to a brewery downtown.
Investigators say the 52-year-old called both businesses Sunday afternoon and made threats referencing the shooting at Tops Friendly Markets in the city, which killed 10 people and injured another three.
Mr Chowaniec faces seven years in prison if convicted.
Radio call reveals first responders’ alarm
ICYMI: The radio calls between dispatchers and first responders on the scene at Buffalo’s Tops Friendly Market at the weekend has revealed their alarm at finding bodies at the supermarket.
According to audio obtained by Buffalo News on Sunday, a police officerinformed dispatchers to alert homicide detectives because “We have bodies down here”.
That call came after police were dispatched to the scene at 2.31pm to find an active shooting situation and straight away told dispatchers: “Radio, send as many cars as you possibly can”.
Shots were still being fired by the suspect gunman, 18-year-old Payton Gendron, as more police cars were dispatched to the store on the city’s Jefferson Avenue.
Homicide detectives were alerted to situation at Tops Friendly Supermarket
ICYMI: The parents of 18-year-old Buffalo shooting suspect Payton Gendron were interviewed by FBI agents over the weekend, police said.
On Sunday, Buffalo police commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said investigators including FBI agents and New York State troopers had been to Mr Gendron’s family home, where they interviewed his parents.
While details remain few and far between, Mr Gramaglia said both of Mr Gendron’s parents were cooperating with authorities.
The police commissioner also believed they were “absolutely distraught and devastated” by their son’s arrest in connection with the shooting at Tops Friendly Market on Saturday, Fox News reported.
Police believe the suspect gunman acted alone when he shot 10 people dead at the supermarket in Buffalo, about 200 miles away from his home in Conklin, New York.
