Jennifer Crumbley trial – live: Jury deliberates case of Michigan school shooter’s mother
Jennifer Crumbley awaits a verdict as she faces four counts of involuntary manslaughter after her son, Ethan Crumbley, shot and killed four of his classmates
The historic trial of Jennifer Crumbley, the mother of the Oxford High School shooter, is underway.
In December, Ethan Crumbley was convicted of killing four of his classmates and injuring seven others on 30 November 2021. She is now facing four counts of involuntary manslaughter. The prosecution has accused her of neglecting her son’s “downward spiral” and making a gun accessible in their home.
She has pleaded not guilty. The 45-year-old’s husband, James Crumbley, is being tried separately in March.
Ms Crumbley’s fate is now in the hands of the jury, who started deliberating Monday morning.
The defence rested its case on Friday after the defendant took the stand. Ms Crumbley’s attorney delivered strange closing arguments, in which she compared herself to Ms Crumbley as “messy” working moms.
The prosecution argued that Ms Crumbley could have taken “tragically small” steps that could have prevented her son from shooting up his school. The prosecutors mentioned that the mother bought her son a gun days before the shooting, recognized that he was “acting depressed” and spent a lot of time alone.
The trial has been chock-full of revelations: an extramarital affair, a shocking admission, and a Taylor Swift reference.
Now, Ms Crumbley waits for a jury to return the verdict.
ICYMI: What the defence has argued
The defence, on the other hand, insisted that her son’s mental condition was “not on her radar”, emphasised her husband’s love of guns, placed blame on the school, and described her as a “hypervigilant” mother.
Defence attorney Shannon Smith then quoted Taylor Swift in her opening statements and used the line “Band-Aids don’t stop bullet holes” from “Bad Blood.”
She said this case was about the prosecution “attempting to put a Band-Aid on problems that can’t be fixed with a Band-Aid”.
“A Band-Aid will never bring back the lives that were lost,” she added.
“Everyone in this courtroom agrees that on 3 November 3 2021, the worst possible thing happened when Ethan Crumbley used a gun and terrorised the Oxford High School.”
She said Ms Crumbley didn’t “have it on her radar in any way that there was any mental disturbance, that her son would ever take a gun into a school, that her son would ever shoot people”.
The defence tried to portray Ms Crumbley as an attentive mother. Evidence will show that Jennifer Crumbley is a “hypervigilant mother who cared more about her son than anything in the world”, her attorney said.
She took Ethan to soccer practice, basketball, and bowling, and even took him to urgent care when a 1mm mole changed colours, the defence said.
Jennifer “didn’t know anything about guns”, the defence said, claiming her husband loved guns, adding that they owned three firearms.
The defence argued that Ms Crumbley was not responsible for the storage of the gun “and not even knowing where the gun was placed”. Her husband “had hid the gun in the bedroom of their home”, she said. “James Crumbley had a key to the trigger lock that kept the gun secure.”
Her husband placed the gun in the car for her even when she and her son went to a shooting range, where her son showed her how to use a gun, the attorney explained.
She also addressed the meeting with concerned school officials on the day of the shooting, in which they suggested – but not insisted – the sophomore go home. It “caused him great anxiety to miss school” so she encouraged him to stay in school that day, the lawyer said, highlighting that the school gave her an option.
Hours later, her son opened fire at his high school.
Later that day, when the mother looked her son in the eyes at the substation, “his eyes looked black. It was a son she did not recognise”, the defence attorney said.
Her son “did something she could have never anticipated, fathomed, or predicted”, the defence said. “Her son had not been her son for months.”
The school didn’t tell her about “problematic issues” and gave a series of examples: when he tried to sleep in class, when he failed a test, an index card the shooter wrote in class with a drawing “of a loaded gun magazine”, his meeting with the school counsellor, in which the shooter said, “he was having a tough time”.
She told the jury that they would see that the shooting was “absolutely not foreseeable and absolutely not expected”.
ICYMI: What the prosecution has argued
The prosecution argued that she was well aware of her son’s “deteriorating mental health” and despite this, she and her husband bought him a gun and took him to a gun range.
“They weren’t in a car crash. They weren’t sick. They were murdered in an act of terror committed by Jennifer Crumbley’s 15-year-old son,” Oakland County assistant prosecutor Marc Keast said in opening statements.
“Jennifer Crumbley didn’t pull the trigger that day. But she’s responsible for their deaths,” he added.
Ethan Crumbley was in a “downward spiral” when the gun was purchased, and his mother knew that the prosecutor said. Still, “this gun was gifted”, he added.
“They didn’t do any number of tragically small and easy things that would have prevented all this from happening,” the attorney said of the parents, calling the tragedy “senseless”.
He also accused Ms Crumbley of trying to “downplay and downright lie” about her knowledge of what was going on with her son. Her “first instinct was to lie, second was to run”, he said.
This trial is about her “willful disregard of the danger that she knew of”, he said.
WATCH: Crumbley’s parents first police interview after school shooting revealed in court
School shooter’s mother made shocking admission on the stand
The 45-year-old took the stand last week.
Prosecutors argued that Ms Crumbley ignored her son’s “downward spiral” and gave him access to a gun, while the defence described Ms Crumbley as a “hypervigilant” mother and said that her son’s declining mental health was “not on her radar”.
Ms Crumbley was mostly unemotional while taking the stand — except for when discussing her son or the shooting that he committed.
“That was the hardest thing I had to stomach – that my child harmed and killed other people,” Ms Crumbley said, stumbling over the last few words and uttering them quietly.
Although she spent most of her time on the stand on Thursday making direct eye contact either with her attorney or the jury box, when she mentioned her son’s shooting, she looked down, avoiding eye contact with anyone.
When asked if she could change what had happened if she could, Ms Crumbley said, “Oh absolutely. I wish he would’ve killed us instead.”
Why is Jennifer Crumbley on trial?
Jennifer and James Crumbley are the first parents in US history to be charged and tried for their alleged role in a mass school shooting.
The parents were each charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter. They have pleaded not guilty.
The pair are being tried separately. Jennifer Crumbley’s trial is underway, just one month after her son was convicted and sentenced to life without a possibility of parole.
Jury handed the case
On Monday, the judge read jury instructions in the case of Jennifer Crumbley, the mother of the Michigan school shooter who killed four and injured seven others when he shot up his school on 30 November, 2021.
Her son, Ethan Crumbley, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in December.
She has pleaded not guilty.
Her husband is being tried separately in March.