The suspect charged with abducting missing heiress Eliza Fletcher was seen stalking her in his SUV 24 minutes before she was abducted, police say.

Cleotha “Pookie” Abston has been charged with kidnapping Ms Fletcher, 34, while she was jogging near the intersection of Central Avenue and Zach H. Curlin Street in Memphis at around 4.20am on Friday.

According to a police affidavit, Abston’s GMS Terrain was seen on surveillance footage in the area 24 minutes before the kidnapping.

Footage then shows a man exit the dark-coloured SUV and aggressively force Ms Fletcher into the passenger side of the vehicle.

After a violent struggle, the car remained parked for about four minutes before driving away from the scene.

According to an affidavit, a pair of Champion slide sandals that were recovered near the spot of Ms Fletcher’s disappearance were had traces of the suspect’s DNA. Her phone was also found with the sandals.

Authorities said the evidence suggests Ms Fletcher “suffered serious injury” due to the violent nature of the crime and “left evidence” such as “blood in the vehicle that the defendant cleaned”.

US Marshals found the SUV in a parking lot close to Abston’s home and it had the same damage and partial licence plate identification seen in the surveillance footage of the a bduction, according to an affidavit.

When officers found Abston nearby, he tried to flee the scene, the affidavit states.

He has refused to answer questions on the abduction, police say.

