Ghislaine Maxwell trial – live: Defense team may bring 35 witnesses, prosecutors rest case

Arpan Rai
Monday 13 December 2021 05:08
<p>An undated photo shows Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell</p>

(U.S. Attorney’s Office/Reuters)

The trial against Ghislaine Maxwell, convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s partner and longstanding associate, is set to enter its third week on Thursday.

This comes after prosecution rested its case with testimonies from at least four women — then minors — who alleged sexual abuse by the high-profile personalities in the 1990s and years that followed.

Ms Maxwell’s lawyers are likely to present a battery of witnesses — as high as 35 — with the court hearing the sex-trafficking charges against the British socialite expected to resume the trial on Thursday this week after a three-day recess starting Monday.

Daughter of British publishing giant Robert Maxwell, Ms Maxwell is accused of luring and grooming teenaged girls before taking them to Epstein who is accused of sexually abusing them, as testimonies against the duo tumble out in this trial.

Ms Maxwell has pleaded not guilty to all charges and if convicted, she stares at imprisonment for the rest of her life.

With a total of more than 20 witnesses, the testimonies by Epstein’s accusers concluded with Annie Farmer’s, the last of the four women, who alleged that she was asked to rub the disgraced financier’s feet by Ms Maxwell.

She said she was groped by Epstein and was massaged naked by Ms Maxwell.

The trial against Ms Maxwell is likely to be wrapped up early with the prosecutors resting their case earlier than expected.

Maxwell’s legal team may bring in as many as 35 witnesses

As it prepares to testify this week, Ghislaine Maxwell defense team is likely to bring 35 witnesses, court documents show.

On Friday evening, the defense informed the government via a letter that it identifies 35 witnesses in alphabetical order with no information about the order in which these witnesses will be called.

It is also reported that three of the total 35 want to testify under pseudonyms or just their first names, similar to the three accusers who testified against Ms Maxwell and Epstein. The request has been opposed by the prosecutors.

Arpan Rai13 December 2021 05:06
1639370555

Ghislaine Maxwell believes Epstein was murdered in prison, brother says

Ghislaine Maxwell’s brother has said that the British socialite believes her former partner Jeffrey Epstein was murdered, akin to the same belief she had for her father’s death.

Epstein died by suicide and was found dead in his jail cell in August 2019.

In an interview with The Spectator’s Americano podcast, Ian Maxwell said that he does not buy conspiracy theories “at all”.

“It so happens that one of the conspiracy theories is about my father, that he was murdered,” said Mr Maxwell, who has been present physically in the court through the course of trial so far.

“Of all my siblings, Ghislaine is the only one who happens to believe that he [Robert Maxwell] was murdered.”

He added: “And I would venture to believe that she may also think that Epstein was murdered,” he said.

Namita Singh has the story here.

Arpan Rai13 December 2021 04:42

