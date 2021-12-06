Ghislaine Maxwell trial – live: Victim calls Maxwell ‘engineer of Epstein’s abuse’ as trial resumes today
The trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, a British socialite and former partner of Jeffrey Epstein, has resumed in New York.
Ms Maxwell, 59, is accused of grooming teenage girls for abuse by the late convicted sex offender and financier. She has pleaded not guilty to all charges against her.
The trial at a federal district court in Manhattan is expected to last six weeks. Judge Alison Nathan is presiding.
Last week, prosecutors brought a green massage table in front of the jurors and one survivor claimed in her testimony that Epstein routinely used massages as a pretext for sex abuse.
One of the sexual abuse survivors, Sarah Ransome — who says she was repeatedly raped by Epstein over a nine-month period — described Ms Maxwell as a “very sick woman” who took pleasure in “humiliating” her victims.
Ms Ransome said: “Ghislaine enjoyed humiliating us. You could see the enjoyment in her face.”
Meanwhile, defence attorney Bobbi Sternheim said on the first day of the trial last week: “The charges against Ghislaine Maxwell are for things that Jeffrey Epstein did, but she is not Jeffrey Epstein.”
If Ms Maxwell is found guilty, she could face up to 35 years in jail.
The massage table
Jeffrey Epstein’s massage table was shown to the court on Friday. A photo has now been entered into evidence.
Maxwell’s family ask that she receives food, soap and sanitiser in trial
The family of Ghislaine Maxwell have asked the US attorney general to improve the treatment that she is receiving during her trial “in the interest of justice and common humanity.”
Maxwell’s family have written to Attorney General Merrick B. Garland asking that authorities stop using four-point restraints to shackle her hands, waist and feet when she is moved from a holding cell to the courtroom. They have also requested that she receives a food pack and a bar of soap each day.
As well as this, the family has asked that she be allowed to meet with her attorneys for at least 30 minutes before and after each day’s proceedings.
In a statement obtained by The Associated Press, the family said that restraints cause bruising, broken skin and other “unnecessary trauma.”
They have also complained that she received “minimal sustenance” during the first week of her trial, had no access to soap or hand sanitizer despite the risk of Covid-19. They also pointed out that she was only allowed to confer with her attorneys in areas where they were likely to be heard by prosecutors.
“Ghislaine’s physical welfare and her right to have proper and timely access to her counsel during the trial have been entirely overlooked,’’ the family said. “On behalf of their sister, her brothers and sisters urge Attorney Garland to intervene immediately today to grant the simple, fair and just remedies requested.’’
Additional reporting by AP
Palm Beach police sergeant to continue testifying on Monday
The trial of Ghislaine Maxwell will enter its second week of testimony in federal court today in Manhattan, with the first witness of the week expected to be Michael Dawson.
Mr Dawson was the final witness to testify last week and is a Palm Beach police sergeant who participated in a search of a South Florida estate owned by Jeffrey Epstein in October 2005.
Mr Dawson said that authorities seized two massage tables and a number of sex toys.
Epstein’s Manhattan house was searched some years later in 2019.
According to prosecutors, “schoolgirl costumes, small ones, were found in the same floor of the house as a massage room where an underage girl was sexually abused.”
They say the evidence is “highly probative” of Epstein’s predatory interest in teenage minors.
Epstein employment ‘slavery’ says former housekeeper
Juan Patricio Alessi, the former housekeeper to Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, said that having to be at Epstein’s Palm Beach residence 24 hours a da was “slavery.”
The 72 year old was asked what he had to do when Epstein was at his house in Palm Beach, Maxwell’s defence counsel Jeffrey Pagliuca asked him: “When he was there, you had to be there 24 hours a day, correct?”
Mr Alessi responded: “Yes, it was slavery.”
The former housekeeper was also asked whether or not he would take instructions directly from Epstein. Mr Alessi replied that he would always get directions from Maxwell because “she was my immediate superior”.
He added: “He had very little contact with me in the later years.”
Why is the trial not being televised?
Television broadcasts have allowed scores of people to witness the trial and acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse, who killed two people during a Wisconsin protest, so why is Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex trafficking trial not being broadcast too?
In fact there are specific rules which govern what goes on in different courts, with the rules in federal court particularly strict when it comes to the broadcast of cases.
Under rule 53 of the Federal Rules of Criminal Procedure, the broadcast of criminal cases has been barred.
Rules are slightly different in county courts, with the state court in Wisconsin (where Mr Rittenhouse’s trial was held) allowing recording devices and cameras in the courtroom since 1979.
Televised trials also face criticism around concerns over whether or not broadcasting a trial could have an effect on how trial participants behave.
Ruth Ann Strickland a former government and justice studies professor at Appalachian State University wrote for the First Amendment Encyclopedia: "Some witnesses fidget nervously before cameras, possibly harming their credibility with jurors.”
In the Maxwell case, there is another concern around keeping the identity a secret of those who testify against Maxwell.
Judge Alison J. Nathan ruled courtroom artists will not even be allowed to sketch the accusers, The New York Times reported. Meanwhile, accusers are allowed to testify under pseudonyms.
Expert says defence to keep the spotlight on Epstein
Deborah Tuerkheimer, a professor of law at Northwestern University says that in an effort to make Ghislaine Maxwell ‘Eve’ to Jeffrey Epstein’s ‘Adam,’ — “we can expect the defence to do whatever it can to keep the spotlight on his manipulative, grooming behaviour.”
During the opening statements, Ms Maxwell’s lawyer — Bobbi Sternheim — had said: “Ever since Eve was tempting Adam with the apple, women have been blamed for the bad behaviour of men.” She added: “She is not Jeffrey Epstein, she is not like Jeffrey Epstein.”
Ms Tuerkheimer was quoted by NBC as saying that the “defence has signalled its intention to make Epstein central to this trial. By portraying him as charismatic, well-connected, almost larger than life, her team may well be hoping to make Maxwell disappear into the background. Epstein’s star-studded life of fame and riches can grab the jury’s attention and focus, increasing the odds that Maxwell appears as a merely peripheral figure in the story.”
