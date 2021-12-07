✕ Close Ghislaine Maxwell's 'degrading' list of staff rules revealed in court

The trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, a British socialite and former partner of Jeffrey Epstein, has adjourned for the day in New York.

Ms Maxwell, 59, is accused of grooming teenage girls for abuse by the late convicted sex offender and financier. She has pleaded not guilty to all charges against her.

The trial at a federal district court in Manhattan is expected to last six weeks. Judge Alison Nathan is presiding.

On Monday morning, the court heard from a witness using the pseudonym “Kate” who said Ms Maxwell groomed her for sexual encounters with Epstein, bought her gifts, and made her wear a schoolgirl costume.

Last week, prosecutors brought a green massage table in front of the jurors and a survivor using the name “Jane” claimed in her testimony that Epstein routinely used massages as a pretext for sex abuse.

In the afternoon details of financial transactions between Epstein and Ms Maxwell were presented to the court and FBI agents recounted the 2019 raid on his New York townhouse.

If Ms Maxwell is found guilty, she could face up to 35 years in jail.