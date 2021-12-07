Ghislaine Maxwell trial – live: Second accuser testifies as court hears Epstein wired millions to socialite
Follow live updates here
The trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, a British socialite and former partner of Jeffrey Epstein, has adjourned for the day in New York.
Ms Maxwell, 59, is accused of grooming teenage girls for abuse by the late convicted sex offender and financier. She has pleaded not guilty to all charges against her.
The trial at a federal district court in Manhattan is expected to last six weeks. Judge Alison Nathan is presiding.
On Monday morning, the court heard from a witness using the pseudonym “Kate” who said Ms Maxwell groomed her for sexual encounters with Epstein, bought her gifts, and made her wear a schoolgirl costume.
Last week, prosecutors brought a green massage table in front of the jurors and a survivor using the name “Jane” claimed in her testimony that Epstein routinely used massages as a pretext for sex abuse.
In the afternoon details of financial transactions between Epstein and Ms Maxwell were presented to the court and FBI agents recounted the 2019 raid on his New York townhouse.
If Ms Maxwell is found guilty, she could face up to 35 years in jail.
Epstein wired over $30 mn to Maxwell over eight years
Ghislaine Maxwell received over $30 mn (£22.6 mn) from disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein over a period of eight years.
Documents presented to the Federal court showed $7.4 mn of the money received by Ms Maxwell was spent on a green helicopter.
Transactions on JP Morgan bank statements from either Epstein’s accounts or his company accounts showed $30.7 mn was transferred to Ms Maxwell between 1999 and 2007.
Second accuser says she gave Epstein massages while dressed as schoolgirl
Ghislaine Maxwell told a young woman to dress up in a schoolgirl’s outfit before giving Jeffrey Epstein a sexualised massage at his Palm Beach mansion, a court in New York heard on Monday.
The now 44-year-old British woman told the court she had first given sexual massages to Epstein at the age of 17 at Ms Maxwell’s townhome in Belgravia, London.
Bevan Hurley reports from the court in Lower Manahttan.
Woman says she gave Epstein sexualised massages while wearing schoolgirl’s outfit
‘She told me I was such a good girl, and that I was one of his favourites’
ICYMI: Housekeeper drove accuser ‘Jane’ to Epstein’s Palm Beach mansion aged 14
Jeffrey Epstein’s former housekeeper testified that the first accuser in Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex trafficking trial was a frequent visitor to his Palm Beach mansion when she was 14 years old.
Bevan Hurley reports.
Epstein housekeeper says he drove accuser ‘Jane’ to Epstein’s Palm Beach mansion
Epstein ordered staff to keep his cars stocked with $100 bills, court hears on day four of Maxwell trial
Key points from week one of the trial
Week one of Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial saw emotional testimony from the first of her accusers as well as a detailed look behind closed doors at the life she and Jeffrey Epstein led in Palm Beach.
Scenes from Week 1 of Ghislaine Maxwell's sex-abuse trial
The first week of the sex-abuse trial of Ghislaine Maxwell saw the first of her four main accusers taking the witness stand to give emotional testimony accusing the British socialite of coaxing her into sexual encounters with financier Jeffrey Epstein
Voices: Why Maxwell’s trial feel familiar
Clémence Michallon explains why Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial feels disturbingly familiar.
Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial feels disturbingly familiar | Clémence Michallon
If you’ve followed even just one sex crimes trial, you’ll know
‘It was not a secret, it was a mandate,’ house manager says of removing Maxwell pictures
Last week saw extensive testimony by Epstein’s former housekeeper in Palm Beach, who gave the court insight into the disgraced sex financer’s life and Ms Maxwell’s place in it.
Bevan Hurley reports.
Epstein had Maxwell photos removed from Palm Beach when entertaining female guests
‘It was not a secret, it was a mandate,’ house manager says of removing Maxwell pictures
‘Never disclose Mr Epstein or Ms Maxwell’s activities or whereabouts to anyone'
The former housekeeper of Jeffrey Epstein testified on the fourth day of his former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex trafficking trial that his staff had to follow a number of “degrading” rules enforced by the British socialite.
Juan Alessi worked for the disgraced financier and convicted sex offender at his mansion in Palm Beach, Florida between 1990 and 2002. Epstein died by suicide in a Manhattan jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on further sex crimes charges.
Gustaf Kilander reports.
Epstein’s former housekeeper shares list of ‘rules’ for staff enforced by Maxwell
‘Never disclose Mr Epstein or Ms Maxwell’s activities or whereabouts to anyone,’ staff told
Court adjourns for the day
Judge Alison Nathan has adjourned the court for the day following a short bit of testimony from FBI analyst Kimberly Meder.
She testified about the CDs discovered in Epstein’s safe at the townhouse in 2019.
One image found on one of the CDs showed Ms Maxwell and Epstein together, she said.
The raid on the house was carried out in early July 2019 and according to reports at the time, a trove of lewd photographs of children was found in a safe at the property.
Court papers said that alongside photos were compact discs with handwritten labels including: “‘Young [Name] + [Name],’ ‘Misc nudes 1,’ and ‘Girl pics nude.”
Epstein’s New York townhouse
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.