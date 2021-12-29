Ghislaine Maxwell trial verdict– live: Jurors to meet everyday as judge warns of mistrial amid Covid spike
Follow live updates on Ghislaine Maxwell trial here
The jury in Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex trafficking trial concluded its fifth day of deliberations on Tuesday as the socialite continues a long wait to hear whether she will face up to 70 years in prison.
Jurors are considering six charges against Ms Maxwell, who is accused of recruiting and grooming teenage girls for convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein to abuse.
She has pleaded not guilty to all charges and said she is being made a scapegoat for Epstein’s acts after he died in 2019 while awaiting his own trial.
Judge Alison Nathan extended deliberations to 6pm on Tuesday, citing an “astronomical spike” in cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant.
“It’s time to have the jurors make plans to continue deliberating until a verdict is reached,” she said, noting that the Omicron surge could force jurors into quarantine and jeopardise the “ability to complete this trial”.
However as 5pm approached, the jury submitted a note seeking approval to end at the regular time and resume at 9am Wednesday. “Our deliberations are moving along, and we are making progress,” the note stated.
Judge Nathan approved the request and raised the possibility of deliberation continuing over the weekend, if necessary.
Why the Covid factor is playing a role in Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial
Proceedings in the Ghislaine Maxwell trial over sex abuse allegations have been impacted by the Omicron variant as Judge Alison J Nathan stated that the “astronomical spike” in the number of Covid cases would require jurors to work for longer hours this week.
“We now face a high and escalating risk that jurors and trial participants may need to quarantine,” she said on Tuesday.
“We are simply in a different place regarding the pandemic than we were a week ago.”
Behind this request to ask jurors to work overtime, the judge highlighted a crucial factor in the trial. Sickened jurors could lead to a mistrial and the threat was not a distant factor anymore.
Judge Nathan said: “We now face a high and escalating risk that jurors and trial participants may need to quarantine.”
“We are simply in a different place regarding the pandemic than we were a week ago.”
New York has been witnessing a sharp surge in Covid cases that have shot up to 22,000 cases per day last week from an average 3,400 per day in a week in mid-December.
RECAP: Trial centres around duelling portraits of Maxwell
In closing arguments on 20 December, both sides painted diametrically-opposed portraits of Ms Maxwell and her relationship with Epstein.
The prosecution described her as a “sophisticated” predator and said she and Epstein “were partners in crime who exploited young girls together”.
The defence sought to distance Ms Maxwell from Epstein, saying: “These were things that Epstein did ... but Ghislaine Maxwell is not Epstein.”
The Independent’s Gustaf Kilander recaps the final words from each party:
Ghislaine Maxwell: A ‘sophisticated predator’ or Epstein scapegoat?
British socialite ‘caused deep and lasting harm to young girls. It is time to hold her accountable,’ prosecutor says
Work towards verdict in Ghislaine Maxwell the rest of the week, if needed: Judge
The verdict in sex abuse and trafficking trial of British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell is expected sooner, indicated Judge Alison J. Nathan on Tuesday before wrapping up the proceedings for the day.
While approving the jurors request to leave early at 5 pm, the judge said they were expected to work toward a verdict the rest of the week, if needed, plugging the reminder of rising Covid-19 cases in the city.
Addressing the lawyers, Judge Nathan had said she was considering asking the jurors about deliberations everyday, including the coming weekend of New Year’s if needed, in order to reach a verdict. However, after defense lawyers said it was not possible.
This is the first week of deliberations in the case, coming after two weeks of testimonies from victims of sex abuse who alleged Ms Maxwell and Epstein exploited them for sex in 1990s. If convicted, Ms Maxwell stares up to 40 years of imprisonment against the six charges against her.
Who is Ghislaine Maxwell?
Ghislaine Maxwell, daughter of British newspaper baron Robert Maxwell and his French wife Elisabeth, was born in affluent Maisons-Laffitte in northern France on Christmas Day 1961, the youngest of nine children.
Just two days later, her teenage brother Michael was involved in a car accident that would keep him in a prolonged coma until his death in 1967, a tragedy that marked the family.
The Independent’s Joe Sommerlad explains other important milestones in Ms Maxwell’s life that brought her to this year’s trial:
Ghislaine Maxwell: The Jeffrey Epstein associate accused of sex trafficking
Ghislaine Maxwell: The life of the Jeffrey Epstein associate accused of sex trafficking
What happened on Epstein’s island?
The guests came from across the world, and from the highest ranks of society: celebrities and scientists and members of royal families, touching down in a private jet and then boarding a helicopter to the island. Its owner liked to call it "Little St Jeff"; locals called it "paedophile island".
But what is the truth about Little St James, the 75-acre private paradise in the US Virgin Islands that billionaire sex abuser Jeffrey Epstein once called home?
The island is now at the centre of a web of lawsuits and criminal investigations seeking to untangle the life of Epstein, who died in prison in 2019 at the age of 66 in what authorities claimed was a suicide.
The Independent’s Io Dodds explains what we know about the island:
Epstein’s island: What really happened there?
Jeffrey Epstein island Ghislaine Maxwell
RECAP: What the four accusers said at Maxwell’s trial
Almost 30 years after some of the alleged abuse took place, accusers of convicted paedophile Epstein and his alleged madam Ms Maxwell have finally had their day in court.
Four women – three of them testifying under pseudonyms – took the stand during Ms Maxwell’s sex-trafficking trial to testify that Epstein’s former girlfriend preyed on vulnerable underage girls and groomed them for abuse by the late financier.
The women testified that Ms Maxwell, 59, both enabled Epstein in his abuse and took part in some of the abuse herself.
The Independent’s Rachel Sharp explains testimony from each accuser:
The case against Ghislaine Maxwell
Four witnesses took the stand for the prosecution to testify about the alleged abuse they suffered at the hands of Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein. Here’s what they said, Rachel Sharp writes
What’s happened in deliberations?
The jury in Ms Maxwell’s sex trafficking trial concluded its fifth day of deliberations on Tuesday to decide the socialite’s guilt on six federal charges.
Ms Maxwell faces up to 70 years in prison if convicted on all six charges and ordered to serve their sentences consecutively. The top charge of “sex trafficking of minors” carries a maximum sentence of 40 years.
The case landed in the hands of the jury late on 20 December. Jurors deliberated for the next two days before taking a four-day break for the holiday weekend and resuming on Monday.
Over more than 30 hours of deliberation, jurors have submitted eight notable questions to the court which together paint a portrait of where the discussions stand. The Independent’s Megan Sheets explains:
Ghislaine Maxwell trial jury: What’s happened in deliberations so far?
Over roughly 24 hours of deliberation, jurors have submitted eight notable questions to the court which together paint a portrait of where the discussions stand
Jurors say they are ‘making progress'
With just over one hour until the end of today’s deliberations, the jury has just submitted its first note of the day.
In it they asked to finish at 5pm - instead of 6pm as previously outlined by Judge Nathan - and resume tomorrow morning at 9am.
"Our deliberations are moving along, and we are making progress,” the note read.
Neither the defence nor the prosecution objected to the request, which was granted.
Earlier today Judge Nathan indicated that deliberation hours would be extended again tomorrow due to the “astronomical” and “escalating” risk of the Omicron coronavirus variant.
What are the charges against Maxwell?
A jury is currently deliberating on six charges against Ms Maxwell.
If convicted of the top charge for “sex trafficking of minors”, the socialite could face a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison.
Count 1: Conspiracy to entice a minor to travel to engage in illegal sex acts - maximum sentence of five years
Count 2: Enticing a minor to travel to engage in illegal sex acts - maximum sentence of five years
Count 3: Conspiracy to transport a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity - maximum sentence of five years
Count 4: Transporting a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity - maximum sentence of 10 years
Count 5: Conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of minors - maximum sentence of five years
Count 6: Sex trafficking of minors - maximum sentence of 40 years
The Independent’s Megan Sheets has the full story:
Ghislaine Maxwell trial: What are the charges and what sentence could she face?
Ghislaine Maxwell charges in sex abuse trial
EXPLAINED: Prince Andrew’s legal battle against Maxwell accuser
Virginia Giuffre, one of the many women who claim to have been sex trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, is suing the Duke of York in US federal court for allegedly sexually assaulting her when she was 17.
Prince Andrew, a longtime friend of Epstein, has denied all the allegations and will seek a dismissal of Ms Giuffre’s suit in court on January .
The Independent’s Lamiat Sabin explains the case:
Prince Andrew’s lawyer argues for dismissal of sexual assault civil case
The lawyer suggested that no one can corroborate claimant’s allegations against the royal
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.