Liveupdated1639711124

Ghislaine Maxwell trial - live: Epstein dated heiress linked to Trump at same time as socialite, court hears

Follow live updates on Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial

Bevan Hurley,Alisha Rahaman Sarkar,Stuti Mishra,Eleanor Sly,Gustaf Kilander
Friday 17 December 2021 03:18
Court hears four women met Ghislaine Maxwell as teens, accusing her as adults

The 11th day of proceedings is underway with Jeffrey Epstein’s executive assistant from 1996 to 2003 saying that she “highly respected” Ghislaine Maxwell and that she “looked up to her very much”.

Ms Maxwell’s attorneys have said they plan to call up to 35 witnesses.

Judge Alison Nathan said she, “after careful consideration,” has decided to not allow the defence to call three lawyers for anonymous witnesses to testify.

She said she considers it to be “either not relevant” or that it’s “duplicative information” obtained during cross-examination.

Ms Maxwell is “unlikely” to testify in her defence as she is “too fragile”, her family’s spokesman told The Telegraph.

The socialite’s family and friends are concerned about how the 59-year-old would hold up in the witness box.

It comes as two judges in New York ruled that a secret Jeffrey Epstein settlement deal that Prince Andrew says shields him from a sexual assault lawsuit should be made public.

Recommended

1639710031

Maxwell and Epstein pictured at Queen’s Balmoral estate in trial exhibit

An image of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell arm-in-arm at the Queen’s Balmoral estate has been released in the socialite’s sex-trafficking trial.

The image, believed to have been taken in 1999, shows Epstein and Ms Maxwell lounging on a bench on the deck of a log cabin on the grounds of the sprawling royal home in the Scottish Highlands.

It had previously been reported that Prince Andrew took the pair to Balmoral in 1999.

Read more here:

Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein pictured lounging at Queen’s Balmoral cabin

The couple visited the estate as guests of Prince Andrew in 1999

Nathan Place17 December 2021 03:00
1639706431

Former Maxwell assistant says trees were shipped to private island

Cimberly Espinosa, Ghislaine Maxwell’s former assistant, testified on Thursday that sand and palm trees were shipped to Jeffrey Epstein’s private island.

Ms Espinosa was also asked if “Jane”, an anonymous witness accusing Epstein of abuse, ever visited the office where she worked. Ms Espinosa said that she did, and that Jane was “probably 18” years old – though Jane herself has testified that she was actually 14.

Ms Espinosa said she thought Jane and Epstein had a “loving relationship.”

Read more about Ms Espinosa’s testimony here:

Epstein assistant describes items shipped to island and his ‘relationship’ with teen

Former aide says Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell acted like ‘a couple’ and ‘were a little flirty’

Nathan Place17 December 2021 02:00
1639702831

What are the charges against Ghislaine Maxwell?

Ghislaine Maxwell is charged with two counts of violating the Mann Act, which bars transporting individuals across state lines for illegal sexual activity. She also two faces charges of conspiring to violate those two sections of the Mann Act.

In addition, Ms Maxwell faces one charge of sex trafficking of a minor and one charge of sex trafficking conspiracy.

Here is an explanation of all the charges against Ms Maxwell:

What are the charges in the Ghislaine Maxwell sex abuse trial?

What are the charges in the Ghislaine Maxwell sex abuse trial?

Nathan Place17 December 2021 01:00
1639699101

Maxwell unlikely to testify, trial timeline indicates

As the court adjourned on Thursday, the quick schedule shaping up for the rest of the trial appeared to preclude any testimony from Ghislaine Maxwell herself.

Defense lawyers told Judge Nathan that they’d most likely finish questioning witnesses tomorrow, and the judge said closing arguments would be held on Monday.

That leaves almost no time for Ms Maxwell to testify – and she already seemed unlikely to do so.

Nathan Place16 December 2021 23:58
1639698331

Epstein dated Norwegian heiress, Maxwell’s former assistant says

Earlier today, a former assistant to Ghislaine Maxwell testified that Jeffrey Epstein dated a Norwegian cosmetics heiress while he was still ostensibly with Ms Maxwell.

Cimberly Espinosa, who worked for Ms Maxwell from 1996 to 2002, said she ordered flowers for the heiress, Celina Midelfart, on Epstein’s instructions in the late 1990s.

“I felt they were a couple,” Ms Espinosa told Ms Maxwell’s lawyer, Christian Everdell.

The defense has been working to build a narrative that Ms Maxwell and Epstein were not as close as they seemed, making it less likely that Ms Maxwell was involved in Epstein’s crimes.

Read more here:

Epstein dated Norwegian heiress at same time as Maxwell, court hears

British socialite’s former assistant says Epstein instructed her to send flowers to Celina Midelfart

Nathan Place16 December 2021 23:45
1639696716

Judge Nathan is being vetted for promotion to US Court of Appeals

Before the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell resumed this week, it was delayed for five days.

That’s because Judge Alison Nathan had been selected by President Joe Biden for promotion to the US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, and she had to attend a Senate confirmation hearing in Washington DC on Wednesday.

Learn more about Judge Nathan here:

Who is Alison Nathan, the judge in the Ghislaine Maxwell trial?

‘Greatly respected’ by Elon Musk, targeted by conservatives for her LGBTQ pro bono work, Judge Alison Nathan appears destined for coveted federal circuit court post after Maxwell trial

Nathan Place16 December 2021 23:18
1639695631

All the most famous names embroiled in the Ghislaine Maxwell case

Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell palled around with presidents, movie stars and royalty, hosting household names aboard private jets and at palatial properties all over the world.

Ms Maxwell would frequently boast of her close friendships with Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew and Donald Trump, her accusers have testified.

Here’s a look at the most famous names mixed up in the case:

From Trump to Prince Andrew: All the biggest names embroiled in the Maxwell trial

Maxwell’s accusers have testified they found her famous connections both alluring and intimidating

Nathan Place16 December 2021 23:00
1639693831

Trial recap: All the most explosive revelations so far

Day 11 of the Ghislaine Maxwell trial has ended. Here’s a look at all the most shocking courtroom moments so far:

Most explosive revelations so far from the Ghislaine Maxwell trial

Bombshell revelations of Ghislaine Maxwell and Epstein’s inner world, a vociferous defence of the maligned socialite have consumed the trial so far, Bevan Hurley writes

Nathan Place16 December 2021 22:30
1639692534

Court adjourns for Day 11 of Ghislaine Maxwell trial

The court has adjourned on Day 11 of the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell.

The jury has left the room, and the defense has asked to continue questioning witnesses tomorrow.

Nathan Place16 December 2021 22:08
1639692038

Defense’s next witness is Palm Beach records keeper

Ghislaine Maxwell’s lawyers have called their next witness: Dominique Hyppolite, a records custodian for the Palm Beach School District.

Nathan Place16 December 2021 22:00

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in