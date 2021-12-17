✕ Close Court hears four women met Ghislaine Maxwell as teens, accusing her as adults

The 11th day of proceedings is underway with Jeffrey Epstein’s executive assistant from 1996 to 2003 saying that she “highly respected” Ghislaine Maxwell and that she “looked up to her very much”.

Ms Maxwell’s attorneys have said they plan to call up to 35 witnesses.

Judge Alison Nathan said she, “after careful consideration,” has decided to not allow the defence to call three lawyers for anonymous witnesses to testify.

She said she considers it to be “either not relevant” or that it’s “duplicative information” obtained during cross-examination.

Ms Maxwell is “unlikely” to testify in her defence as she is “too fragile”, her family’s spokesman told The Telegraph.

The socialite’s family and friends are concerned about how the 59-year-old would hold up in the witness box.

It comes as two judges in New York ruled that a secret Jeffrey Epstein settlement deal that Prince Andrew says shields him from a sexual assault lawsuit should be made public.