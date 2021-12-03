Ghislaine Maxwell trial – live: Housekeeper recalls underage girls and Epstein receiving three massages a day
Day four of the trial of British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell has adjourned in New York City, as the 59-year-old answers to charges related to her alleged involvement in financier Jeffrey Epstein’s sex crimes.
Epstein’s former housekeeper, Juan Alessi, testified in detail on Thursday afternoon about his duties at the Palm Beach mansion. He also spoke about “Jane”, who previously gave harrowing testimony about the abuse she suffered for years after being brought to the property when she was 14.
In the morning the court heard from the finance director of a Manhattan school and Dr Lisa Rocchio, an expert on the grooming of children by sexual predators.
The court had previously heard from Epstein’s longtime pilot Larry Visoski who flew passengers including Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew, and Donald Trump and said he never saw either Ms Maxwell or Epstein being inappropriate with a minor.
Ms Maxwell, who spent decades rubbing shoulders with British royals and US presidents, is accused of recruiting and grooming underage girls for the late disgraced financier to sexually abuse between 1994 and 2004.
The daughter of the late media mogul Robert Maxwell, Ms Maxwell faces the prospect of up to 35 years of jail if she is found guilty. The trial is expected to last six weeks.
The Ghislaine Maxwell trial began with a sentence that attempted to distill the complex case which spans decades and jurisdictions, and pierces the normally secretive world of America’s ultra wealthy elite.
“I want to tell you about a young girl named Jane,” prosecutor Lara Pomerantz told the jury of five men and seven women.
The US federal government’s case against Ms Maxwell, 59, centres around her decades-long relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. It alleges she operated as his enabler in luring vulnerable teenage girls with promises of scholarships, attention and financial assistance for their families, and coerced them into becoming objects for his sexual gratification.
Bevan Hurley explains:
Juan Patricio Alessi, who worked at Epstein’s Palm Beach property for 12 years, gave evidence on day four of Ms Maxwell’s trial in New York’s federal courthouse.
Mr Alessi said Ms Maxwell was the “lady of the house” and maintained an iron grip over every aspect of life at the Palm Beach mansion. He also told jurors disgraced financier Epstein received up to three massages a day.
Epstein house to be kept 'completely private'
During the trial, Epstein’s housekeeper Juan Alessi said he quit working for the American financier after he was diagnosed with an illness that made him bleed. He said that he was also “very, very tired with the job”, Daily Wire’s reporter Mairead Elordi says.
Before leaving, he was made to sign an agreement which banned him from talking about his employer Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell’s lives and details about it were to be kept “completely private”.
But after he ran into marital and financial troubles, Mr Alessi broke into Epstein’s house to steal $100 bills amounting to $6,300 (£4,737) in cash.
Epstein then contacted Mr Alessi and told him they “need to talk” and upon meeting him, the convicted sex offender showed him a photo of Mr Alessi breaking into his house.
However, he refused to press charges against the manager and told him that the stolen money can be treated as a loan. Mr Alessi is reported to have paid that money back and never saw Epstein again.
98% of Epstein massagers were women: Alessi
Juan Alessi, the manager of Jeffrey Epstein’s Palm Beach house, told the court on Thursday that all the massage appointments for Epstein were scheduled by Ms Maxwell, and that 98 per cent of those called to give the massages were women.
The deceased sex offender’s partner also asked Mr Alessi to call people and schedule them for massages. Mr Alessi said that he would tell his employer or Ms Maxwell when the person arrived and then send them up to Epstein’s bathroom.
Mr Alessi said that he also found a massage “arm” with a vibrating ball at the end in Epstein’s bathroom. He said that he spotted this “arm” three or four times by Epstein’s bathroom sink among several other locations like his couch in the bathroom, the massage table, and even by his bed.
Maxwell may know secrets Epstein took with him to grave, expert says
The ongoing trial of Jeffrey Epstein’s aide and former partner Ghislaine Maxwell is crucial because it could help reveal the missing clues in what prosecutors have described as a massive abuse racket run by the late convicted sex offender.
A legal expert said that after Epstein died in jail awaiting trial, Ghislaine Maxwell — who is accused of aiding his criminal activities — could provide the next best level of insight into Epstein’s exploitation of minors.
Mark Osler, a law professor at the University of St Thomas, said: “[Epstein] died before going to trial and took a lot of his secrets with him, other than the ones Ms Maxwell may have,” reported Lex 18.
“And what makes this intriguing, is that the person at the centre of the drama isn’t there, but someone that’s right there much of the time, is,” Mr Osler, who is a former federal prosecutor, said.
The case of widespread exploitation among the rich and famous is also important because it shows a different narrative with a woman also allegedly in a key role.
“...Here we have a woman who is the alleged perpetrator and a woman who is an alleged predator and an accomplice to the male predator,” Michal Buchhandler-Raphael, an assistant professor of law at the Widener University Commonwealth Law School said.
Maxwell told staff never to look Epstein in the eye, housekeeper says
A former housekeeper to Jeffrey Epstein has said that Ghislaine Maxwell told him never to look the disgraced financier in the eyes.
Juan Patricio Alessi, who worked at Epstein’s house in Palm Beach, Florida, testified before a New York jury on Thursday that Ms Maxwell was the “lady of the house” and gave him “many, many instructions”.
He said that Ms Maxwell, 59, told him to “only speak to Mr Epstein when he asked questions” and demanded “extensive preparations” whenever Epstein visited.
‘Lady of house’ Ghislaine Maxwell told staff not to meet Epstein’s eyes, court hears
Juan Patricio Alessi described ‘degrading’ orders from Ms Maxwell at Epstein’s house in Palm Beach, Florida, saying he was told ‘to be blind and deaf’
