Day four of the trial of British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell has adjourned in New York City, as the 59-year-old answers to charges related to her alleged involvement in financier Jeffrey Epstein’s sex crimes.

Epstein’s former housekeeper, Juan Alessi, testified in detail on Thursday afternoon about his duties at the Palm Beach mansion. He also spoke about “Jane”, who previously gave harrowing testimony about the abuse she suffered for years after being brought to the property when she was 14.

In the morning the court heard from the finance director of a Manhattan school and Dr Lisa Rocchio, an expert on the grooming of children by sexual predators.

The court had previously heard from Epstein’s longtime pilot Larry Visoski who flew passengers including Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew, and Donald Trump and said he never saw either Ms Maxwell or Epstein being inappropriate with a minor.

Ms Maxwell, who spent decades rubbing shoulders with British royals and US presidents, is accused of recruiting and grooming underage girls for the late disgraced financier to sexually abuse between 1994 and 2004.

The daughter of the late media mogul Robert Maxwell, Ms Maxwell faces the prospect of up to 35 years of jail if she is found guilty. The trial is expected to last six weeks.