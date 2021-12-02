Ghislaine Maxwell trial - live: Accuser sobs while recounting Epstein abuse and says she met Trump at 14
Day three of the trial of British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell has concluded in New York City, as the 59-year-old answers to charges related to her alleged involvement in financier Jeffrey Epstein’s sex crimes.
Cross-examination of her first accuser, who is identified only as “Jane”, took up much of the day with defence lawyer Laura Menninger picking at inconsistencies between her testimony and notes from initial interviews given to the FBI.
On Tuesday, “Jane” had given graphic testimony about her abuse by Epstein from the age of 14, saying that Ms Maxwell not only groomed her for it but also participated. Concluding her testimony in tears on Wednesday she said the first instance of abuse was so clear in her memory as it was when her life changed forever.
Her ex-boyfriend, “Matt” gave a brief testimony saying that “Jane” had told him about Epstein’s financial support, that “the money was not free”, and that a woman had been present. He was not cross-examined.
At the close of proceedings on Wednesday a final witness from the Interlochen school, where “Jane” says she first met Epstein and Ms Maxwell, confirmed the late financier was a major donor.
The court had previously heard from Epstein’s longtime pilot Larry Visoski who said passengers on his boss’ private plane included Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew, Donald Trump, and Kevin Spacey. Mr Visoski also said he never saw either Ms Maxwell or Epstein being inappropriate with a minor in 30 years.
Ms Maxwell, who spent decades rubbing shoulders with British royals and US presidents, is accused of recruiting and grooming underage girls for the late disgraced financier to sexually abuse between 1994 and 2004.
The daughter of the late media mogul Robert Maxwell, Ms Maxwell faces the prospect of up to 35 years of jail if she is found guilty. The trial is expected to last six weeks.
The pilot of the so-called “Lolita Express” testified during the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell that he flew presidents, princes and Hollywood stars on Jeffrey Epstein’s private jets for 30 years.
Larry Visoski told the court on Tuesday that he remembered Prince Andrew, Bill Clinton, Donald Trump, and Kevin Spacey being among the passengers.
Mr Visoski name-dropped the high-profile passengers, along with actor Chris Tucker and violinist Itzhak Perlman, when asked during cross-examination if he remembered them specifically.
How did Ghislaine Maxwell meet Jeffrey Epstein?
Ghislaine Maxwell, the daughter of the late media mogul Robert Maxwell, told a 2016 deposition that she met Jeffrey Epstein, then a wealthy financier, in 1991 through a mutual friend.
During the 1990s the couple socialised with Donald Trump and Bill Clinton, as well as Prince Andrew, with Ms Maxwell flying on Epstein’s private jets and staying at his homes, before settling in a $5m New York townhouse.
Federal prosecutors allege that Ms Maxwell first helped Epstein in his sexual exploitation of underage girls in 1994, with Annie Farmer, then 16, alleging she was lured to Epstein’s ranch in New Mexico.
Accuser says Maxwell was present during some of Epstein’s sexual assaults
Ghislaine Maxwell was in the room when Jeffrey Epstein sexually assaulted one of his 14-year-old victims, a court has heard.
In testimony before a New York jury, a woman known publicly only as “Jane” identified Ms Maxwell in the dock and said she had been present during some of Epstein’s assaults.
Asked who had most frequently been present when she was abused, Jane said, “Ghislaine Maxwell.” One time, she said, Ms Maxwell kissed and fondled Epstein in front of her.
Epstein accuser says she met Trump at Mar-a-Lago when she was 14
A woman who has accused the late paedophile Jeffrey Epstein of abuse has testified during the trial of his former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell that the disgraced financier drove her to Mar-a-Lago to meet former President Donald Trump when she was 14 years old.
The accuser, going under the pseudonym “Jane”, was cross-examined by the defence team on the third day of Ms Maxwell’s sex trafficking trial. Ms Maxwell has denied all the charges against her.
‘Jane’ alleges years of abuse by Epstein and Maxwell
A key witness testified that Jeffrey Epstein engaged in sadomasochistic sexual abuse with a 14-year-old girl who had been left grief-stricken and living in poverty after the death of her father, and Ghislaine Maxwell was often “in the room” when it took place.
The witness, a successful 41-year-old actor with more than 20 years experience in television, movies and Broadway shows, began her testimony on the second day of Ms Maxwell’s trial for sex trafficking and underage sex abuse in the Manhattan federal courthouse.
It marked the first time that either Epstein’s or Ms Maxwell’s alleged sexual abuse of underage girls has been aired in open criminal court.
Under the pseudonym ‘Jane,’ the actor described in detail how the sickening abuse continued for years in massage rooms and bedrooms in three of Epstein’s properties in Palm Beach, New York and Santa Fe.
Court sketch: Accuser ‘Jane’ was questioned for hours on Wednesday by Maxwell defence attorney
A very quick cross-examination rounds off day 3
Besselsen confirms Epstein as donor to Interlochen
Mr Besselsen confirms that Epstein was a major donor to the Interlochen school near Traverse City, Michigan. A building was even named after him.
The “Jeffrey Epstein Scholarship Lodge” has since been renamed.
New witness: Daniel Besselsen
The next witness is Daniel Besselsen, the assistant vice president of finance at Interlochen, the Michigan arts academy at which “Jane” says she met Epstein and Ms Maxwell aged 14.
‘Is that the woman you told me about?'
The final question from Ms Moe was about what happened when “Matt” found out Ghislaine Maxwell had been arrested.
“I asked Jane, is that the woman you told me about? And she said Yes.”
