Ghislaine Maxwell’s ‘little black book’ to remain secret

Ghislaine Maxwell’s “little black book” containing the names and addresses of nearly 2,000 wealthy and powerful figures will remain secret.

Ms Maxwell’s defence attorneys came to an agreement with prosecutors over the weekend not to release the 97-page directory to the public.

Judge Alison Nathan had previously said she wanted to avoid “needless” namedropping during the trial.

The book was filled with contact details of Ms Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein’s famous friends, including Prince Andrew, Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, and had been mentioned sporadically during her sex-trafficking trial.

Prince Andrew, Mr Clinton and others mentioned in the directory have denied all accusations they were involved in any alleged sexual abuse.

Several entries were mentioned during the prosecution case and released as an exhibit under seal, meaning only jurors and attorneys could view them.

A redacted version of the book was published online in 2015.

Ms Maxwell’s attorneys have said they plan to call up to 35 witnesses when her defence opens on Thursday, including three who have requested to testify anonymously.