The prosecution has rested its case in the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell following a day of testimony from Annie Farmer, the only accuser to use her full name.

Ms Maxwell is accused of grooming teenage girls for her convicted sex offender partner Jeffrey Epstein from the 1990s onwards. She has pleaded not guilty to all charges. Her defence team said that she is being made the “scapegoat” for Epstein’s deeds.

However, her accusers have testified that she was instrumental in the late financier’s crimes and even participated.

Ms Farmer, the fourth accuser from the indictment against Ms Maxwell, described in detail being groped by Epstein, instructed to rub his feet by Ms Maxwell, and being massaged naked by the disgraced socialite. Her testimony was supported by statements from her mother and high school boyfriend.

In ten days of testimony, the prosecution called more than 20 witnesses. The defence team says it will take between two and four days for them to lay out their case. The trial was originally expected to last up to six weeks but looks like it may well end much sooner.