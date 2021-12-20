Liveupdated1639984072

Ghislaine Maxwell trial - live: Closing arguments to start today as defence rests its case

Follow live updates on Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial

Stuti Mishra
Monday 20 December 2021 07:07

Court hears four women met Ghislaine Maxwell as teens, accusing her as adults

Closing arguments in British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell’s case are set to begin today after the defence wrapped up its case following just two days of testimony last week.

A handful of witnesses were presented in Ms Maxwell’s defence in two days, including a former assistant who testified that she had never seen her or Epstein engage in inappropriate behaviour with girls.

Ms Maxwell, however, refused to take a stand in her defence.

“Your honour, the government has not proved its case beyond a reasonable doubt, and so there’s no reason for me to testify,” Maxwell told US District Judge Alison Nathan late on Friday.

Four women who testified earlier in the trial have accused Jeffrey Epstein of sexually abusing them when they were teenagers. Two of them said Ms Maxwell met them before Epstein, pretended to be a friend or mentor and groomed them.

Ms Maxwell pleaded not guilty to the six charges against her.

After the closing arguments, the judge will instruct the jury on the law and deliberations will begin.

Recommended

1639982638

Closing arguments: What will happen today?

Closing arguments in British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell’s case are set to begin today after the defence wrapped up its case following just two days of testimony last week.

Followed by the arguments, Judge Alison Nathan will read 80 pages of instructions. The jury could get the case as soon as the end of the day for deliberations.

On Friday, the defence rested its case after Ms Maxwell told the judge she wouldn’t testify.

Stuti Mishra20 December 2021 06:43
1639980824

Good Morning!

Welcome to The Independent’s live blog following the latest updates from Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial in Manhattan court.

Stuti Mishra20 December 2021 06:13

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in