Ghislaine Maxwell trial - live: Verdict expected after Christmas, socialite to spend 60th birthday in jail
British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell will bring in her 60th birthday and Christmas in jail as the sex-trafficking trial in which she is a prime accused halted deliberations on Wednesday for the holiday break without delivering the verdict.
Ms Maxwell, considered to be convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s close affiliate and former partner, has been accused of grooming, luring and recruiting teenage girls to have sex with the disgraced American financier over decades.
She has pleaded not guilty to all the charges levelled against her and has said she is being made a scapegoat for Epstein’s acts as he is no longer alive.
However, the testimonies in the last two weeks of the trial have pointed to close ties between the two as many women — then teenagers — have alleged that Maxwell trained them or roped them in for sexual arrangements, including erotic massages, with Epstein.
If convicted on all the charges against her, Ms Maxwell will have to spend the rest of her life behind the bars.
Jury sent home for Christmas, trial to resume on Monday as verdict anticipated
The fate of British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell will be now decided after Christmas holidays as the jurors ended their second full day of deliberations into the sex trafficking trial on Wednesday.
They have requested more transcripts of testimonies from the trial and are set to return on Monday, 27 December.
Heading the trial, US District Judge Alison J Nathan asked the jurors to keep themselves safe and told them she needs them all “here and healthy on Monday” as New York witnesses a massive surge in coronavirus infections, driven by Omicron variant.
Strict coronavirus protocols will be in place and hospital-grade masks will be made available for everyone when they reconvene on Monday, the judge announced before calling it a day.
All you need to know about Ghislaine Maxwell, her life and relations with Jeffrey Epstein
British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell and her role in the alleged sex-trafficking trial has come under spotlight as the testimonies accusing her of recruiting teenage girls for Jeffrey Epstein tumble out.
Daughter of British newspaper baron Robert Maxwell and his French wife Elisabeth, Ms Maxwell was born in affluent Maisons-Laffitte in northern France on Christmas Day 1961, the youngest of nine children.
In the 1990s, her closeness with Epstein grew and she entered the most high-profile circles where the two were seen together.
However, almost three decades later, Ms Maxwell stares at a possible lengthy jail term for all the charges against her as during the course of trial many people — including Epstein’s house manager and his helicopter pilot — confirmed the ties between the two.
Ghislaine Maxwell’s Christmas and birthday menu to include meatloaf and mashed potatoes
Ghislaine Maxwell will mark the holiday with a meatload and mashed potatoes in the New York prison cell.
She is lodged in the federal Metropolitan Detention Centre which is known as a “hellhole” and “like a third-world country”, according to a report by The Province.
The menu for Christmas, which is also coincidentally on her birthday, will include beef meatloaf, gravy, mashed potatoes, tuna, potato chips, “whole fresh fruit” and vegetable juice, the report added.
The British socialite is also likely to spend the Christmas alone as the jail does not permit weekend visits. However, according to the prison ritual, prisoners are handed Christmas gifts of socks and peanuts.
She has been lodged in the centre since July 2020.
How Ghislaine Maxwell met Jeffrey Epstein
Ghislaine Maxwell was a prominent name before she met the disgraced American financierJeffrey Epstein in the 1990s.
This was also the time when the two allegedly indulged in sex crimes involving teenage girls, details of which have been heard in the lawsuit in New York over the last two weeks.
Ms Maxwell spent decades rubbing shoulders with British royals and US presidents, and was seen sharing space with the most high-profile leaders of the west.
She is the daughter of the late media mogul Robert Maxwell and told a 2016 deposition that she met Jeffrey Epstein, then a wealthy financier, in 1991 through a mutual friend.
The couple has been captured socialising with Donald Trump and Bill Clinton, as well as Prince Andrew, with Ms Maxwell flying on Epstein’s private jets and staying at his homes, before settling in a $5m New York townhouse.
