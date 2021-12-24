✕ Close Ghislaine Maxwell: Jurors to continue deliberations on Monday after pausing for Christmas weekend

British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell will bring in her 60th birthday and Christmas in jail as the sex-trafficking trial in which she is a prime accused halted deliberations on Wednesday for the holiday break without delivering the verdict.

Ms Maxwell, considered to be convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s close affiliate and former partner, has been accused of grooming, luring and recruiting teenage girls to have sex with the disgraced American financier over decades.

She has pleaded not guilty to all the charges levelled against her and has said she is being made a scapegoat for Epstein’s acts as he is no longer alive.

However, the testimonies in the last two weeks of the trial have pointed to close ties between the two as many women — then teenagers — have alleged that Maxwell trained them or roped them in for sexual arrangements, including erotic massages, with Epstein.

If convicted on all the charges against her, Ms Maxwell will have to spend the rest of her life behind the bars.