Ghislaine Maxwell was dangerous predator, prosecutor says

The jury in the sex trafficking trial of British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell is scheduled to resume deliberations on Monday as it enters the third day of talks after hearing over two dozen witnesses over three weeks.

Jurors ended their second day of deliberation last Wednesday before breaking for holidays. US District judge Alison J Nathan told jurors that strict coronavirus protocols will be in place on Monday when they reconvene, including wearing hospital-grade masks. This, keeping in view a rise in coronavirus infections.

Meanwhile, Ms Maxwell, considered to be convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s close affiliate and former partner, spent her 60th birthday in prison. The British socialite has been accused of grooming, luring and recruiting teenage girls to have sex with the disgraced American financier over decades.

She has pleaded not guilty to all the charges levelled against her and has said she is being made a scapegoat for Epstein’s acts as he is no longer alive.