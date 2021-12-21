✕ Close Court hears four women met Ghislaine Maxwell as teens, accusing her as adults

The jury Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex trafficking trial began its first full day of deliberations on Tuesday morning after a day of closing arguments which painted opposing portraits of the British socialite as Jeffrey Epstein’s “partner-in-crime” and his scapegoat.

In a powerful closing for the prosecution on Monday, Assistant US Attorney Alison Moe described Ms Maxwell as a “sophisticated” and “dangerous” predator who targeted vulnerable young girls for Epstein’s benefit.

“Maxwell ran the same playbook again and again. She groomed them. She caused deep and lasting harm to young girls. It is time to hold her accountable,” Ms Moe said.

In closing for the defence, Ms Maxwell’s attorney Laura Menninger sought to distance her from Epstein, saying: “The US presented evidence like a sensational tabloid. These were things that Epstein did, perhaps, his crimes. But Ghislaine Maxwell is not Epstein.”

Ms Maxwell, who has pleaded not guilty to six charges, refused to take the stand in her own defence last week, telling US District Judge Alison Nathan: “Your honour, the government has not proved its case beyond a reasonable doubt, and so there’s no reason for me to testify.”