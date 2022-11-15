Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The four University of Idaho students found dead in an off-campus home over the weekend were all stabbed to death in an “isolated, targeted attack” – with the killer still at large.

The bodies of Ethan Chapin, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, were found inside a home on King Road in Moscow, Idaho, at around midday on Sunday.

Police had responded to the property after receiving a mysterious 911 call reporting an “unconscious individual”.

When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered the four friends – all sorority or fraternity members at the college – dead inside the home.

On Tuesday, Moscow Police released new details about the murders, revealing that all four victims were killed with “an edged weapon such as a knife”.

An official cause of death will be confirmed when autopsies are completed later in the week.

Police described the slayings as “an isolated, targeted attack” and continued to insist “there is no imminent threat to the community at large”.

It is not clear what evidence has led investigators to reach that conclusion.

Two days on from the slayings, the murder weapon has not been recovered, no arrests have been made and no suspects have been named.

While police have said that they are treating the incident as a homicide and are seeking a suspect, they have not confirmed whether or not they have a particular suspect or suspects on their radar.

Investigators are currently working to establish a timeline of the victims’ movements on the evening of 12 November and early morning of 13 November as part of the investigation.

On Saturday – just hours before their murders – 21-year-old Goncalves had shared photos of the four victims and some of their other friends on her Instagram account.

In one carefree image, the group had their arms around each other, lifted each other on their shoulders and smiled into the camera.

“One lucky girl to be surrounded by these ppl everyday,” Goncalves captioned the post.

Hours later, four of the friends were dead.

Ethan Chapin, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, pictured together hours before their deaths (Instagram)

In the immediate aftermath of Sunday’s grim discovery, a homicide investigation was launched and the college campus was plunged into lockdown.

The University of Idaho issued an alert to students to stay away from the area and shelter in place.

“Moscow PD is investigating a homicide on King Rd. near campus. Suspect is not known at this time,” tweeted the university on Sunday afternoon.

“Stay away from the area and shelter in place. More information will be made available when possible.”

Just one hour later, the shelter in place was lifted with authorities saying there was “no ongoing threat” to the public.

However, students were told to “remain vigilant” with the suspect “unknown” and still at large.

On Monday, Moscow Police Capt Anthony Dahlinger told local paper The Idaho Statesman ruled out a potential murder-suicide saying that the four students are all being considered victims and not suspects in the killings.

“We certainly have a crime here, so we are looking for a suspect,” he said.

Moscow Mayor Art Bettge also described the killings as a “crime of passion” and a “one-off type of situation”.

Multiple law enforcement agencies including the Moscow Police Department, the Idaho State Police and other state and federal agenices are now working together to solve the case which has rocked the small, college town and left students on edge.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact the Moscow Police at 208-883-7054