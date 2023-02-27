Jamie Cail death - live: Swimming champion’s mysterious death in the US Virgin Islands sparks police probe
Family and friends mourn death of top high school and university swimmer in US Virgin Islands
The sudden death of a former US champion swimmer in the US Virgin Islands is under investigation by police.
Jamie Cail, 42, was found unresponsive by her boyfriend in the St John home they shared at 12.08am on 21 February, US Virgin Islands Police Department says.
Cail’s partner and a friend took her to the nearby Myrah Keating-Smith Clinic where she was given CPR. She was pronounced dead at about 2.39am, police said.
Her death is under investigation by the island’s Criminal Investigation Bureau. A cause of death has not yet been revealed.
Cail, from New Hampshire, was a top high school and university athlete who was part of a relay team that won a gold medal at the 1997 Pan Pacific Championships.
She later swam for the University of Maine.
According to police, her unnamed boyfriend had been out at a bar on the night that she died.
Her distraught family and friends have paid tribute to Cail as a “beautiful person” with a “huge heart”.
‘Rest in peace to a real one’
Jamie Cail’s former high school swim teammate Jooyoung Lee took to Twitter to mourn her sudden death.
Mr Lee, a gun crime expert at the University of Toronto, wrote: “Jamie had an unmatched work ethic. She left everything in each practice and became a world class distance swimmer through grit. Rest in peace to a real one.”
Everything we know about the death of the US swimming champion
The US Virgin Islands Police Department is investigating the sudden and unexplained death of former top university swimmer Jamie Cail.
Here’s everything we know so far about the case.
Everything we know about the death of US swimmer Jamie Cail
Top high school and university athlete found unresponsive by boyfriend at shared residence in US Virgin Islands on 21 February