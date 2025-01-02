The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A former Mississippi youth pastor has been accused of sexually assaulting an underage girl, say officials.

Lindsey Whiteside, 26, from Starkville, was arrested on November 21 after she allegedly sexually assaulted a minor between May 14 and November 6, 2024, according to District Attorney Matthew Barton and DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office officials.

Whiteside was indicted on one count of felony sexual battery of a minor by a grand jury on December 13, reported ABC24 .

In addition, it’s alleged that Whiteside engaged in the inappropriate relations while the child was under her guardianship, reported the outlet.

“We can confirm that the December Grand Jury of DeSoto County has indicted Lindsey Whiteside on the charge of sexual battery of a minor child by a person of trust or authority”, said DeSoto County District Attorney Matthew Barton in a statement seen by the outlet.

open image in gallery Whiteside (pictured) previously worked at the Getwell Church Hernando as a youth ministry leader and as a basketball coach at DeSoto Central High School ( DeSoto County Sheriff's Office )

Prior to the indictment, Whiteside worked at Getwell Church Hernando as a youth ministry leader and served as a basketball coach at DeSoto Central High School, just south of the Tennessee border.

In a 2022 clip from one of her sermons, Whiteside can be heard speaking of salvation from Jesus and how “he loves each of us, all people, all sins – he loves each of us so much that he took on that to save us from ourselves.”

Whiteside was hired by Getwell Church Hernando in August 2022 as a full-time student and outreach coordinator.

Her employment was terminated when the sexual allegations came to light.

If convicted, Whiteside faces up to 30 years in jail.

Barton added: “We understand that coming forward as a victim can be incredibly difficult, especially in cases involving trusted figures.”

He urged anyone who had been affected by the accused or had any information that could help with the case to come forward.

“Every victim deserves to be heard, and our office is committed to ensuring their voices are not silenced”, he said.

The Independent contacted the Getwell Church and DeSoto Central High School for comment, as well as District Attorney Matthew Barton for further information.