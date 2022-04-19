Lori Vallow Daybell during a hearing in 2020 (AP)

Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell will both appear in court in Idaho on Tuesday in preparation for a trial in the “Doomsday cult mom” case.

The pair were charged in May 2021 for conspiracy, murder and grand theft in connection with the deaths of her two youngest children, seven-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan, following their disappearance in September 2019.

Their bodies were found in June 2020 on Mr Daybell’s property, leading to an investigation into the pair, who were allegedly involved in a “Doomsday cult” centred around extreme religious beliefs.

Mr Daybell is also facing charges in the death of his first wife, Tammy Daybell, which took place just two weeks before he married Ms Vallow in November 2019. Ms Vallow is similarly facing charges for the death of her former husband, Charles Vallow, who was fatally shot by her brother in July 2019.

The pair have previously pleaded not guilty and Ms Vallow was recently ruled fit to stand trial after being committed to a mental health facility in Idaho.