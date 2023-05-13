✕ Close Lori Vallow trial: ‘Cult mom’ convicted of murders of children and Chad Daybell’s wife

“Doomsday cult mom” Lori Vallow has been found guilty of the first-degree murder of her two children and conspiracy to murder her husband Chad Daybell’s late wife.

The jury of seven men and five women reached a verdict at around 11.45am on Friday after nearly seven hours of deliberations at the Ada County Courthouse, Boise, Idaho.

Vallow, 49, was found guilty of first-degree murder, conspiracy, and grand theft over the deaths of her daughter Tylee Ryan, 16, son Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 7, and Tammy Daybell, 49.

Tylee and JJ were last seen in September 2019. In June 2020, their remains were found buried on the Daybell property. Tammy died one month after their disappearance in October 2019.

Over six weeks, prosecutors argued that Vallow conspired with Mr Daybell and her brother Alex Cox to kill the three victims, motivated by greed and their doomsday cult beliefs.

Following the verdict, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office announced that they have submitted a request to extradite Vallow to Arizona, where she is facing charges of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in the death of her previous husband Charles Vallow and the attempted murder of Brandon Boudreaux, who was married to her niece.