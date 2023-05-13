Lori Vallow – live updates: ‘Cult mom’ faces extradition to Arizona amid Chad Daybell plea speculation
Lori Vallow is guilty of the murders of children Tylee and JJ and conspiracy to murder Chad Daybell’s wife Tammy Daybell
Lori Vallow trial: ‘Cult mom’ convicted of murders of children and Chad Daybell’s wife
“Doomsday cult mom” Lori Vallow has been found guilty of the first-degree murder of her two children and conspiracy to murder her husband Chad Daybell’s late wife.
The jury of seven men and five women reached a verdict at around 11.45am on Friday after nearly seven hours of deliberations at the Ada County Courthouse, Boise, Idaho.
Vallow, 49, was found guilty of first-degree murder, conspiracy, and grand theft over the deaths of her daughter Tylee Ryan, 16, son Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 7, and Tammy Daybell, 49.
Tylee and JJ were last seen in September 2019. In June 2020, their remains were found buried on the Daybell property. Tammy died one month after their disappearance in October 2019.
Over six weeks, prosecutors argued that Vallow conspired with Mr Daybell and her brother Alex Cox to kill the three victims, motivated by greed and their doomsday cult beliefs.
Following the verdict, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office announced that they have submitted a request to extradite Vallow to Arizona, where she is facing charges of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in the death of her previous husband Charles Vallow and the attempted murder of Brandon Boudreaux, who was married to her niece.
Vallow’s family reacts to her murder conviction
Lori Vallow’s family and the family of her sister Summer Shiflet have issued a joint statement after the announcement of the verdict in her trial.
Read more:
Lori Vallow’s family reacts to her murder conviction, thanking judge and jury
Early support from family evaporated when bodies of children discovered in shallow graves
Vallow to be prosecuted for attempted murder of Brandon Boudreaux
The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office in Arizona has announced that in addition to pursuing charges against Lori Vallow over the murder of her fourth husband Charles Vallow, they also plan to prosecute her in the attempted murder of Brandon Boudreaux.
Read more:
Lori Vallow faces charge for attempted murder of niece’s husband Brandon Boudreaux
Friday’s verdict not an end to sprawling case as attempted murder charge looms in Arizona
Tammy Daybell’s parents and family react to conviction of Vallow
The parents and family of Tammy Daybell released the following statement after the conviction of Vallow for conspiracy to murder her husband’s late wife:
One of Lori Vallow’s accomplices will never face justice
The “doomsday cult” couple had a third – lesser-known – alleged accomplice who also conspired with them to kill as part of their bizarre cult beliefs and for monetary greed.
That third co-conspirator was Vallow’s brother Alex Cox – a man who can never be brought to justice as he mysteriously dropped dead as the net closed in.
Cox mysteriously died in December 2019 at the age of 51.
Lori Vallow had two alleged murder accomplices. One will never face justice
Alex Cox can never be brought to justice as he dropped dead as the net closed in on the doomsday cult killings. So was he an equal co-conspirator or was he – as he feared – Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell’s ‘fall guy’? Rachel Sharp reports
Verdict form made public
JJ's grandparents send strong message as his mother Lori is convicted of murder
The grandparents of Joshua “JJ” Vallow sent a powerful message to his mother Lori Vallow after she was convicted of all charges in the murders of the seven-year-old boy, his sister Tylee Ryan, 16, and Chad Daybell’s first wife Tammy Daybell.
JJ’s grandparents Larry and Kay Woodcock choked up with emotion as they spoke to reporters outside Ada County Courthouse in Boise, Idaho, on Friday after the verdict in the doomsday cult mom’s trial was read out.
Rachel Sharp reports.
JJ Vallow’s grandparents send message to mother Lori as she is convicted of murder
JJ’s grandparents Larry and Kay Woodcock choked up with emotion as they spoke outside Ada County Courthouse in Boise, Idaho, after the verdict in the doomsday cult mom’s trial was read out
Lori Vallow’s family issues statement thanking jury following verdict
Lori Vallow’s family (her original last name was Cox) and the family of her sister Summer Shiflet issued the following statement after the announcement of the verdict.
We want to thank each person that has offered kindness, support, and prayers on behalf of our family and the other victim’s families. That support is deeply felt and appreciated.
We sincerely appreciate the time and dedication of the jury in this case.
We also appreciate all the time and effort that dedicated law enforcement, attorneys and Judge Boyce has taken to adjudicate this case. We acknowledge countless hours put into this case and also time away from their families. We thank you.
We fully accept the determined decision in our justice system. We understand this is just one step towards justice for the beloved victims in this case.
Despite today’s verdict, we are left with our grief and sorrow over the loss of Tylee and JJ who are irreplaceable. Our family will always feel this loss and will never be the same. We will continue to honor their memories to the best of our ability.
We send our deepest sympathy to Tammy’s family and Charles’ family who have also been devastated by the loss of Tammy and Charles who are also irreplaceable.
We share your grief and offer our heartfelt prayers for healing for all who have been hurt by these horrific crimes. We hope this outcome can offer you a measure of peace and comfort.
We will continue to firmly put our faith in Jesus Christ, and seek for His Mercy and Grace for all of those involved.
Summer Shiflet testified against her sister at the trial and an explosive, emotionally wrought video call between the two was played as part of the evidence.
Vallow trial hears devastating call with sister after discovery of children’s bodies
‘You threw Tylee in a pet cemetery like a piece of garbage,’ sister Summer Shiflet told murder accused
Vallow appeared to even accidentally confess to knowing more than did about the fate of her children during the call.
Did Lori Vallow make a key confession about children’s deaths in a jail call?
Sister Summer Shiflet confronted Ms Vallow in a heartbreaking 20 June 2020 jailhouse phone call after Tylee and JJ’s remains were found buried on Chad Daybell’s property
Lori Vallow shows no reaction as she’s convicted of all charges
“Cult mom” Lori Vallow has been convicted of murdering her two youngest children and conspiring to murder her new husband Chad Daybell’s first wife in a shocking doomsday plot that has horrified the nation for the last three years.
The 49-year-old mother-of-three was found guilty of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and grand theft over the deaths of her daughter Tylee Ryan, 16, and son Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 7, in Ada County Court in Boise, Idaho, on Friday.
She was also found guilty of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in the death of Mr Daybell’s first wife Tammy Daybell, 49.
Rachel Sharp reports.
‘Cult mom’ Lori Vallow convicted in murders of children and Chad Daybell’s wife
Vallow is found guilty of first-degree murder, conspiracy to murder and grand theft over the deaths of her daughter Tylee Ryan and son Joshua “JJ” Vallow as well as conspiracy to murder Tammy Daybell
Convicted murderer Lori Vallow to be extradited to Arizona, prosecutors announce after Idaho trial
Convicted child killer Lori Vallow is expected to be extradited to Arizona following her sentencing for the murder of her two youngest children in Idaho.
Vallow, 49, was found guilty of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and grand theft over the deaths of her daughter Tylee Ryan, 16, and son Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 7, in Ada County Court in Boise, Idaho, on Friday.
The Independent has more:
Lori Vallow to be extradited to Arizona following end of Idaho murder trial
The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office say they have submitted a request following murder conviction