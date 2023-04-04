Lori Vallow Daybell trial — live: Jury selection resumes as prosecutors warn of grisly murder evidence
Jury selection is entering its second day at the Ada County Court in Idaho - with no video streaming available to the public
Jury selection will soon resume in the trial of “cult mom” Lori Vallow, an Idaho court prepares to hear the bizarre case that spans a series of suspected murders, unexplained deaths and apocalyptic cult beliefs about killing zombies.
Ms Vallow is charged with the murders of her two children Tylee Ryan, 16, and Joshua “JJ” Vallow, seven, who were last seen alive in September 2019.
The children’s remains were discovered buried on the grounds of her new husband Chad Daybell’s property in Rexburg, Idaho, in June 2020.
Ms Vallow is also charged with conspiracy to murder Mr Daybell’s first wife Tammy Daybell.
The trial kicked off on Monday at the Ada County Court, with the initial pool of 1,800 prospective jurors whittled down to less than 50. Early in questioning, prosecutors warned that the case involves uniquely disturbing evidence, giving prospective jurors a chance to step away if they didn’t think they could handle it.
Today, both sides will continue working toward an end goal of 18 - with 12 on the main panel and six as alternates.
‘Cult mom’ Lori Vallow tries to get slain son’s grandparents banned from her murder trial
JJ’s grandparents Kay and Larry Woodcock may no longer be able to attend the roughly 12-week trial due to a motion filed by Ms Vallow’s defence attorneys seeking to ban them from the courtroom.
The Independent’s Rachel Sharp has more:
‘Doomsday mom’ seen smiling and laughing in police interview hours after husband’s death
In 2021, police in Arizona released a trove of evidence from their investigation into the 2019 homicide of Ms Vallow’s fourth husband, Charles Vallow.
Mr Vallow, 62, was shot dead by Ms Vallow’s brother Alex Cox in July 2019 after an argument, and his death was ruled a homicide by an Arizona coroner in 2021. Mr Cox claimed he fired in self-defence, and died in 2019 of natural causes before charges could be brought.
Ms Vallow was then charged with conspiracy in connection with her late husband’s death. Months after the video was taken, she and her fifth husband, Chad Daybell were also accused of murdering her two children Tylee, 17, and JJ Ryan, 7.
In the video released by the Chandler Police Department this week, Ms Vallow tells a detective she had been seeking a divorce from her husband of 14 years.
“I don’t like him, and that’s just how it is,” Ms Vallow says.
She said Mr Vallow had favoured her younger child JJ, a special needs student, and often fought with her older daughter Tylee.
In the video, she also laughed and joked about her estranged husband just hours after his death.
Lori Vallow’s surviving adult son was charged with domestic violence sexual assault before case dismissed
Colby Ryan, Ms Vallow’s only living child, was arrested in Arizona and booked into the Maricopa County Jail on 4 September. He was charged with two counts of domestic violence/sexual assault.
According to court documents obtained by Fox10 Phoenix, the incident that prompted the charges took place on 31 August but was not reported until 2 September.
Investigators claim Mr Ryan visited the undisclosed victim’s home and they watched TV together before engaging in consensual romantic contact.
At some point the alleged victim wanted to stop, and claims they expressed that to Mr Ryan several times. The alleged victim claims Mr Ryan continued to touch her sexually without her consent.
The woman said she told Mr Ryan that she was not ok with his alleged actions and asked him for space after the incident.
She claims in the court documents that this prompted Mr Ryan to apologise and begin crying.
The charges were dismissed without prejudice in September.
What happened to Tylee and JJ?
JJ and Tylee were last seen in September 2019, weeks after the family moved to Rexburg, Idaho, following Ms Vallow’s husband Charles Vallow’s fatal shooting by her brother during a supposed domestic argument — for which she also faces conspiracy to murder charges in Arizona.
Ms Vallow is believed to have moved to be closer to Mr Daybell, an alleged cult leader she married in November of that year.
While the children were never reported missing by their mother, police began investigating their whereabouts in late November 2019 after a family member raised concerns.
JJ and Tylee were ultimately found buried on Mr Daybell’s property in Salem, Idaho, in June 2020. They are believed to have been killed in the days after they went missing.
JJ and Tylee’s deaths explored in Netflix documentary
The Netflix documentary Sins of Our Mother delves thoroughly into the bizarre string of murders around the couple and their extreme religious beliefs around the end of the world.
In the three-part series, people close to the case recount how Ms Vallow met her doomsday preacher husband and how they allegedly planned to kill the children after they became convinced the minors were zombies whose “dark spirits” had to be released through death.
Lori Vallow’s husband had asked for separate trial
Chad Daybell, the husband of so-called “cult mom” Lori Vallow requested last year to face his own trial for the murder of her two children, rather than in conjunction with his wife.
In a court filing to Idaho Judge Steven Boyce in September, Mr Daybell’s defence asked that his trial be held independently from Ms Vallow’s and that it be moved to October 2023, East Idaho News reported.
Mr Daybell, 54, and Ms Vallow, 49, are charged with conspiring to kill her two youngest children, 16-year-old Tylee Ryan and seven-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow, along with his first wife Tammy.
Case has dragged on for years
The trial of the doomday cult couple has stalled for the past few years – in part due to the Covid-19 pandemic, mental incompetence and legal wranglings.
Ms Vallow has been behind bars since January 2020 when she was arrested in Hawaii and extradited to Idaho for failing to meet a court order to present her children to authorities.
Mr Daybell has been in prison since the children’s remains were discovered in June 2020.
The case was largely put on hold when Ms Vallow was found not mentally competent to stand trial. She then spent almost a year at a mental health facility before she was ruled competent in May 2022 and the case proceeded through the courts.
So far, the pair are yet to turn on each other and have both pleaded not guilty.
However, that could all be about to change.
In March, an Idaho judge ruled that Ms Vallow and Mr Daybell will be tried separately for the murders – prompting Mr Daybell’s case to be pushed back to an unconfirmed date while jury selection gets under way on 3 April in Ms Vallow’s trial.
The death penalty has now been taken off the table for Ms Vallow but not for Mr Daybell.
If found guilty, Ms Vallow faces life in prison.
The Vallows’ doomsday cult
At the centre of the string of alleged murders and mystery deaths stands the couple’s bizarre doomsday cult.
Mr Daybell ran a publishing company that put out books about apocalyptic scenarios loosely based on the theology of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
Ms Vallow followed his books for some time, before the pair finally met in person at a religious conference in Utah in October 2018.
At this point, investigators say their relationship became romantic.
And as their relationship grew more intense, so too did their apocalyptic beliefs.
Vallow claimed in divorce documents that Ms Vallow believed she was a god-like figure chosen to carry out the work of 144,000 believers.
Multiple friends cited in police reports say that the couple believed they could drive out evil spirits and seek revelations from “beyond the spiritual veil”.
Ms Vallow even believed she could teleport between Arizona and Hawaii, according to documents.
But – most chillingly – the couple allegedly believed that people, including JJ and Tylee, had become “zombies”.
They allegedly had a scoring system for ranking how far people’s souls had gone from good to evil.
The only way to then rid an individual of the zombies would be for them to die, according to documents.
Prosecutors believe that Ms Vallow and Mr Daybell used these beliefs to further their plots to kill JJ, Tylee and Tammy.
Chad Daybell’s wife Tammy mysteriously died in her sleep
Mr Daybell married his first wife Tammy in 1990 and they had five children together. They also founded a publishing company together – the company that released his doomsday books.
Just one month after the children vanished – on 19 October 2019 – Tammy, an otherwise healthy 49-year-old, died suddenly in her sleep.
In a bizarre twist, her death came just 10 days after she had called 911 to report someone shooting at her with a paintball gun in the driveway of their home.
Despite the mysterious circumstances, her husband declined an autopsy and her death was ruled natural causes.
Tammy and Chad Daybell were married in 1990. He is now accused of conspiring with Lori Vallow to kill her
It was only after the two children were reported missing – and authorities began delving into Ms Vallow and Mr Daybell, their sudden remarriage and bizarre cult beliefs – that questions began being asked about her death.
Investigators exhumed her body for an autopsy in December 2020.
Once again, officials have not revealed how Tammy died.
But her husband and his new wife are now charged with her murder, with prosecutors alleging that the couple conspired with Cox to kill the 49-year-old.