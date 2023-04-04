✕ Close Lori Vallow's murdered daughter talks to police in newly unearthed video

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Jury selection will soon resume in the trial of “cult mom” Lori Vallow, an Idaho court prepares to hear the bizarre case that spans a series of suspected murders, unexplained deaths and apocalyptic cult beliefs about killing zombies.

Ms Vallow is charged with the murders of her two children Tylee Ryan, 16, and Joshua “JJ” Vallow, seven, who were last seen alive in September 2019.

The children’s remains were discovered buried on the grounds of her new husband Chad Daybell’s property in Rexburg, Idaho, in June 2020.

Ms Vallow is also charged with conspiracy to murder Mr Daybell’s first wife Tammy Daybell.

The trial kicked off on Monday at the Ada County Court, with the initial pool of 1,800 prospective jurors whittled down to less than 50. Early in questioning, prosecutors warned that the case involves uniquely disturbing evidence, giving prospective jurors a chance to step away if they didn’t think they could handle it.

Today, both sides will continue working toward an end goal of 18 - with 12 on the main panel and six as alternates.