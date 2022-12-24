Mall of America shooting leaves teenager dead

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A 19-year-old man has been killed after a shooting at America’s largest mall on one of the busiest shopping days of the festive season.

Gunshots erupted at the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota around 8pm on Friday.

Mall police heard the shots near a Nordstrom department store on the first floor and discovered a man with multiple gunshot wounds, the department said during a subsequent press briefing.

First responders attempted to resuscitate the young man but were unable to save his life. A second victim was grazed by a bullet but did not suffer serious injuries.

The 19-year-old victim has not been identified. Police are still working to identify the suspected gunman.

It is the second shooting this year at the massive mall which has more than 500 stores. In August two men allegedly shot into a Nike store at the mall at another men they had been fighting with.

Police said that Friday night’s shooting was also the result of a fight that broke out between a group of young men at the mall.

Bloomington police chief Booker Hodges called the incident "stupid."

"This is just stupid, stupid, stupid," he said, according to Fox News. "Whoever did this, we will catch them. And whoever helps them, we will lock you up, too."

He promised to "catch" the perpetrators and lock them up. He added: ““You are going to get an orange jumpsuit. It’s just a matter of when it’s going to happen.”

No arrests have been made so far.

The mall was placed into lockdown during the shooting for the rest of Friday evening. The shopping centre reopened on Christmas Eve but Nordstrom remained closed.

Police are expected to provide an update at 6pm on Saturday.