Police continued to clash with protesters outside the Kurdish cultural centre in France on Saturday, Saturday 24th December.

Unrest continued in Paris following a shooting at a Kurdish cultural centre on Friday that left three people dead and three others wounded.

Thousands gathered at the Place de la Republique in eastern Paris on Christmas Eve, waving a range of flags representing Kurdish rights groups, political parties and other causes to protest the deaths.

The gathering was largely peaceful but some protesters threw projectiles and skirmished with police firing tear gas.

Sign up for our newsletters.